6.1 million viewers in front of France / Wales, regarding the decline of “The Voice”

Inquiries for shows aired in the first part of the evening on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

On Saturday evening, France 2 came to the top of the investigation with the crowd France / Wales. The Blues (32-30) won the 5th day of the VI tournament, attracting 6.1 million rugby fans, or 25.7% of the audience. TF1 follows with “voice”. The final blind selection of the song contest presented by Nikos Alakas gathered 5.2 million followers or 23.2% of the general public. Compared to last week, Entertainment lost 450,000 people and 4.8 PDA points.

Opposite, France 3 rebroadcast an episode Commissioner Magellan . The series hosted by Jack Spicer had 3.4 million followers or 13.8% audience. At the foot of the stage, M6 presented the new episode of Season 10 Hawaii Five-O . The U.S. crime series with Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Don has attracted 1.9 million followers, or 7.5% of the PDA.

Among other channels, France 5 rallied 1.2 million interested people, or 4.9% of the general public, with a new number of “sapphire bells” provided by Sophie Jovillard and dedicated to the villages of the Basque Country.