Home Sports Extension of some contracts: Red Sox not progressing

Extension of some contracts: Red Sox not progressing

Mar 20, 2021 0 Comments
Extension of some contracts: Red Sox not progressing

There is no doubt that the Boston Red Sox had a pretty busy office. But it looks like it will end there right now.

The fact is that the Boss Rouges have not advanced in their discussions to extend some of their players’ contracts.

This is despite Boston general manager Syme Bloom confirming that there will be internal discussions about potential candidates, but he is going to talk to the players involved about the contract extension. This spring.

This is also the way Bloom has been with Tampa Bay Rays in the past. It remains to be seen if the same method can be used in Massachusetts. Contract negotiations are complex and need to work for both parties.

So, this is nothing to reassure the Sox supporters, they are still leaving the heart of Mookie Bets, not wanting to update the same scene with the other stars of the club.

The first names to appear were Matt Barnes, Sander Bogarts, Raphael Devers, Darwin Hernandez and Eduardo Rodriguez. We can also think of offfielder Alex Verdugo, but he is still in control until 2024.

A beautiful puzzle in Boston.

READ  Two workers were injured in an electrical connection accident at Fernandina Beach

You May Also Like

LaMelo Ball ou Stephen Curry ? LaVar Ball envoie son fils au casse-pipe !

The crazy position that brings lamelo curry and lillard to the knees

Carlos Carrasco is injured again

Carlos Carrasco is injured again

Anthony Edwards met la ligue à ses pieds et fait mieux que LeBron ! NBA

Anthony Edwards puts the league on his feet and performs better than LeBron!

It's time to dump her and move on

It’s time to dump her and move on

Olympic Qualification: Jose Batista and Edwin Encornesion want to participate

Olympic Qualification: Jose Batista and Edwin Encornesion want to participate

Shaquille O'Neal a offensé Candace Parker avec une proposition étrange sur la WNBA

Shock hurts WNBA legend with disgraceful plan

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *