Sky Brown focused on the 2020 Olympics after a life-threatening crash

Not even a life-threatening fall can deter Sky Brown, an 11-year-old British skateboarder, from pursuing Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Brown posted a horrible video to his Instagram Monday of a massive fall he suffered while training in the United States that fractured his skull. The skating prodigy reportedly did not respond when she arrived at the hospital, but is now recovering after her family genuinely feared for her life.

“I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them because I want people to see how much fun I do, but this was my worst fall and I just want everyone to know that I’m fine,” Brown said.

“It’s okay to fall sometimes. I’m going to get back up and push myself even more. I know a lot is happening in the world right now and I want everyone to know that whatever we do, we should do it with love and happiness.”

In the video, Brown is seen lying on a hospital bed with a dark black eye. He posted a clip of the incident with a message saying: “This was my worst fall so far. My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me. I’m going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive. “

Brown’s fall drew much attention from his fans and the skateboard industry. Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk commented, writing: “The worst day of all. I hope your surgery went well today. The official Twitter account of the Great Britain Olympic team also wished him well.

“I know a lot of people are worried about me, but don’t worry, I’m fine,” Brown published.

“I’m excited to come back even stronger and even harder. My heart wants to go so hard right now. I’m just waiting for my body to catch up. Thank you all for sending your love, messages and supporting me. I’m sorry to make you worry. I’ll be fine “.

With the skateboard ready for his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Brown hopes to become Britain’s youngest summer Olympic athlete in Japan. The Games, however, have been postponed until next summer due to the global coronavirus pandemic.