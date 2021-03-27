Minnesota Twins bench coach dies

The sad news in the major league baseball world today is that the Minnesota twins announced the death of their bench coach Mike Bell in a battle with kidney cancer.

He is 46 years old.

The entire Minnesota doubles organization is saddened by the death of current bench coach Mike Bell, who died of cancer today at the age of 46. At the request of the Bell family, we will play tonight in memory of Mike. pic.twitter.com/3Eq2N08aUO – Minnesota Twins (W Twins) March 26, 2021

Bell grew up in a well-known family in MLP. His older brother, David, is the current manager of the Cincinnati Reds, and his father Patti enjoyed a successful career in major league baseball in the 1970s and 1980s. His grandfather Gus also revealed his identity in the Majors that played on the show for 15 seasons.

Mike Bell joined as a bench coach at the end of 2019. He was a loved one by his colleagues, and the baseball community was deeply saddened to hear their news this morning. Paying tribute to him many times on social networks since the official announcement.

It’s hard to believe # Twins Bench coach Mike Bell was diagnosed with kidney cancer six weeks ago and now it is gone. Bell, who is absolutely beloved in the baseball community, was devastated when news spread that he had passed away in Phoenix this morning. – Bob Nightingale (@B Nightingale) March 26, 2021

After lengthy discussions about whether the scheduled doubles game will be played tonight, people close to Bell have indicated they would like to play this game on the Minnesota team. We would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to someone who was the bench coach for the team that won the U.S. midfield last year.

Here is the official statement of the twins regarding this sad announcement.

Obviously, this is a terrible announcement. Throughout the season, the twins cherish the memory of a great man, a man who left us so quickly.