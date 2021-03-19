Anthony Edwards puts the league on his feet and performs better than LeBron!

Anthony Edwards, the first choice of the 2020 draft, has consistently found his scores in the NBA. In front of LeBron James and many other players, proof of his last performance as never done before in history.

With so much difficulty this season, the wolves may still have a smile. With Carl-Anthony Downs, this franchise has a real star for the future. If the position of De Angelo Russell is to be confirmed over time, the position of Anthony Edwards is already special. He made everyone agree with his latest achievement this Thursday.

When he was selected in the first place in the last draft, Ant Man impresses, not just a little. He scored 42 points in the Suns title 15/31 shootout, plus 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Incredible performance, 123-119 wins.

Read this too

Anthony Edwards Why worry about a team player

Yes, this is a new career record for young full-timers. This is a sign that it is continuing to take its scores among professionals, and as a result is already being revised. What does he have in store for the future? We can not wait to find out, why there is not a fight with lamelo milk In view of his latest gesture ? One thing is for sure, he did better than that LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and all the other players in history with this run.

Anthony Edwards has scored 105 points in his last three games. He is the first youngster in NBA history to score 100 points in 3 games pic.twitter.com/Yknx20kCEe – NBA in ESPN (SPESPNNBA) March 19, 2021

Anthony Edwards has now scored 105 points in the last three games.

First teenager in NBA history to score at least 100 points in three straight games (under 21, teacher note)

Because he had 29 points against the Lakers and 34 units against the Blazers before, Edwards is totally hot, to the delight of the wolves …

What if the debate over the rudeness of the year is revived? Lamello Paul is very fond of, but notice if Anthony Edwards is completely on fire. A fantastic fight, which will delight the entire league. The latter is in good hands.