Home Sports Anthony Edwards puts the league on his feet and performs better than LeBron!

Anthony Edwards puts the league on his feet and performs better than LeBron!

Mar 19, 2021 0 Comments
Anthony Edwards met la ligue à ses pieds et fait mieux que LeBron ! NBA

Anthony Edwards, the first choice of the 2020 draft, has consistently found his scores in the NBA. In front of LeBron James and many other players, proof of his last performance as never done before in history.

With so much difficulty this season, the wolves may still have a smile. With Carl-Anthony Downs, this franchise has a real star for the future. If the position of De Angelo Russell is to be confirmed over time, the position of Anthony Edwards is already special. He made everyone agree with his latest achievement this Thursday.

When he was selected in the first place in the last draft, Ant Man impresses, not just a little. He scored 42 points in the Suns title 15/31 shootout, plus 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Incredible performance, 123-119 wins.

Yes, this is a new career record for young full-timers. This is a sign that it is continuing to take its scores among professionals, and as a result is already being revised. What does he have in store for the future? We can not wait to find out, why there is not a fight with lamelo milk In view of his latest gesture ? One thing is for sure, he did better than that LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and all the other players in history with this run.

Anthony Edwards has now scored 105 points in the last three games.

First teenager in NBA history to score at least 100 points in three straight games (under 21, teacher note)

Because he had 29 points against the Lakers and 34 units against the Blazers before, Edwards is totally hot, to the delight of the wolves …

READ  Early failure of F365: Crystal Palace and lack of offensive ambition

What if the debate over the rudeness of the year is revived? Lamello Paul is very fond of, but notice if Anthony Edwards is completely on fire. A fantastic fight, which will delight the entire league. The latter is in good hands.

You May Also Like

It's time to dump her and move on

It’s time to dump her and move on

Olympic Qualification: Jose Batista and Edwin Encornesion want to participate

Olympic Qualification: Jose Batista and Edwin Encornesion want to participate

Shaquille O'Neal a offensé Candace Parker avec une proposition étrange sur la WNBA

Shock hurts WNBA legend with disgraceful plan

Cody Bellinger changed his batting position

Cody Bellinger changed his batting position

Top 100 NFL Free Agents 2021 | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Top 100 NFL Free Agents 2021 | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Lauri Markkanen

Moses Brown’s family cancels holiday in Finland

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *