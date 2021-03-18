China launches investigation into two Canadian citizens in the coming days

Ottawa – AFP

The Canadian government announced Wednesday that the trial of two Canadian citizens arrested about two years ago would begin in a few days in China, in response to Canada’s arrest of a Chinese company finance officer at the time. Hawaii, Ming Wanshou.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mark Corneo said in a statement: “Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that the trials of Michael Spear and Michael Gowrick will take place on March 19-22.” Last June, China accused a Canadian businessman and former ambassador of spying.

Corneo reiterated Canada’s opposition to the “arbitrary arrest” of the two, saying Ottawa was “concerned about the lack of transparency surrounding the operation.”

Canada immediately demanded the right to meet with both Canadian consular officials and not only to attend their hearings.

Spanner is being held in prison in Dandong while Gowrik is in prison in Beijing.

The trial date for Ming, who has been under house arrest in Vancouver since his arrest in late 2018, is being sent to the United States, where his trial is expected to end in mid-May.

The United States has demanded the extradition of the daughter of Hawaii founder Ren Zhengfei to face charges of violating US sanctions against Iran.

Senior officials from the Chinese and US Ministries of Foreign Affairs are scheduled to hold high-level meetings in Alaska on Thursday.