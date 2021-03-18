All three of the Xiaomi vacuum cleaners were released with the Mi11

Jakarta –

Except for publishing Wednesday 11 In Indonesia, Siomi Released all three of their AIoT devices, namely the vacuum cleaner. Uncoordinated, they released three vacuum cleaners, namely Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential, Mi Vacuum Cleaner Lite and Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini.

Of the three vacuum cleaners, the most interesting is the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential, which is a ‘robot’ that can automatically create vacuum and mop floors.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential can clean floors over an area of ​​90 square meters. To be precise with the Mi Home app, you can control via cell phones where users can view the room mapped by this vacuum cleaner.

In vacuum purification mode, the suction power reaches 2200 Pa, which is said to be the most powerful in its class. There is also a mode to adjust the suction force, i.e. Silent, Standard, Fast Turbo.

With a thickness of only 8.2 cm, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential is said to fit easily under existing home furniture.

The second Mi is a vacuum cleaner light, which has a power of 50 air watts and a maximum of 100 thousand rpm. Stephanie Cecilia, PR head of Siomi Indonesia, in her presentation said that this vacuum cleaner has a strong absorbing power, but a much quieter sound.

Lastly the Mi Vacum Cleaner Mini, which has a slim size. A folding umbrella is only the size, and can weigh up to 0.5 kg. The suction power reaches 13,000 bhp and a maximum of 88,000 rpm. Charging the battery can be done via the USB-C port on the bottom of the device.

The Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner-Mob Essential sells for $ 2.2 million, followed by the Mi Vacuum Cleaner Lite for $ 1.4 million. Both are on sale from March 23 via Shoppee and Mi.com. Then in the future it will be available offline in Mi Store.

The Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini is priced at 630 thousand and will go on sale online and offline on March 23rd.

