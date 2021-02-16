Home Technology WhatsApp: Be very careful! This is how fraudulent attempts to steal your account work

Feb 16, 2021
In recent months, there have been reports of a new form of identity theft using accounts Share.

In this scam, the perpetrators can write to you from the cell phone of a relative, friend, family, girlfriend, and others, all of which should not be suspected.

The whole way this works is a chain attack that tries to steal your account Share If you have it at your disposal, the process will continue to write to your contacts, and so on.

This new method of fraud is very effective because it is very easy to follow the chain and steal your contacts’ accounts once someone has been impersonated.

This is your new way of stealing accounts

I sent you a 6 digit code by mistake. Can you send it to me ???Thus begins the new form of theft.

Chart of fraud

Note that WhatsApp sends a push notification when trying to register an application account with your phone number.

However, to keep your account safe, it is important that you do not share it Verification code with anyone.

As with many apps, if you receive this type of notification without asking, remember that someone has entered your phone number and requested a registration code.

For this reason, it tries to take over your account, and to achieve its mission, sent verification code SMS message On your phone, because without that code any user trying to verify your number will not be able to complete the verification process and will not be able to use the number on WhatsApp.

This is how these criminals act to make you believe

What these criminals are doing is one of your trusted contacts. After entering the code, Share Sends you a message that your account cannot be used on both phones.

Illustrative image

What do they want for this robbery?

This is part of the fraud call Fishing To gain access to the account Share, That’s an example Cheating.

The motives of these criminals may vary, with some seeking a trust account from which they may carry out other attacks or seek financial assistance from close contacts claiming an extraordinary circumstance.

