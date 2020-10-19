Home Technology Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch its first starship journey to Mars in the next 4 years

Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch its first starship journey to Mars in the next 4 years

Oct 19, 2020 0 Comments
Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch its first starship journey to Mars in the next 4 years

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of private space airline, said Friday that SpaceX is on track to launch its first unsolved mission to Mars within four years.

“I think we have a fighting opportunity to create a second Mars exchange window.” Space.com Elon Musk was quoted as saying during a discussion at the International Mars Society Conference.

Through the “window”, Elon Musk mentions the possibility of a Mars launch in 2024.

Space.com reports that every 26 months there will be an opportunity to start a journey to Mars. The next “window” is set to open in 2022, after NASA, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched travelers to Mars in July this year.

Musk also quoted SpaceX “will try to send or send something to Mars in three years, If “mission times” do not depend on the orbital dynamics that call to Mars every 26 months.

“Earth and Mars may not be in the best condition … but the window is four years apart because they are in different parts of the solar system,” he said.

Watch Elon Musk’s interview here

Start Mars on the star

SpaceX will make its debut Unmanned mission to Mars on its massive starship rocket.

Starship is a “reusable rocket and spacecraft combo” that is being developed at the company’s South Texas facility, the report said.

The report added that “SpaceX plans to use Starship from 2022 for lunar missions and point-to-point missions around the Earth.”

Plans to build a Mars site?

Elon Musk believes that humans must establish a permanent and self-sufficient existence on Mars to ensure “continuity of consciousness as we know it” – perhaps, the report said, adding that some nuclear war or asteroid attack could not survive Earth.

However, Muskin has no plans to build SpaceX Mars.

“As a transportation company, its sole purpose is to transport cargo [and humans] From the red planet and from, it helps to create someone else’s Mars base, “the report said.

Robert Jubrin, founder of the Mars Society, stated: “SpaceX accepts the biggest single challenge, which is the transportation system. There are all sorts of other settings needed. “

SPACEX of ELON MUSK

SpaceX on Saturday launched two Americans into orbit from Florida on a mission to mark NASA astronauts’ first space flight off U.S. soil in nine years.

SpaceX is preparing another starship prototype – the SN8 – for a 12-mile (20 km) test flight in the future.

Also, in 2024, NASA astronauts will return to the moon under the Artemis program.

NASA has selected SpaceX to develop a starship lunar lander for the agency’s Artemis project, which aims to send the first woman and the next order to the lunar surface in 2024.

Further, NASA It said its four astronauts are to be sent to the space station on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is targeted from early November to mid-November, and four astronauts are scheduled to return in the spring of 2021.

READ  The latest update of Elder Scrolls 6 may not be what some fans wanted to hear

You May Also Like

Touch and navigate: US spacecraft model asteroid for return | Fox 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

Touch and navigate: US spacecraft model asteroid for return | Fox 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

SpaceX successfully launches Starling on Sunday, another liftoff scheduled for this week

SpaceX successfully launches Starling on Sunday, another liftoff scheduled for this week

What is that song? Hum or whistle, Google can tell you

What is that song? Hum or whistle, Google can tell you

The latest update of Elder Scrolls 6 may not be what some fans wanted to hear

The latest update of Elder Scrolls 6 may not be what some fans wanted to hear

Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth - P.G.R.

Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth – P.G.R.

Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *