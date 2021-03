Top 100 NFL Free Agents 2021 | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

On March 15, players without any contract are free to negotiate with the team of their choice. On March 17, contracts could officially begin.

Now the owner tag has been dropped and a few players have re-signed, an update on the first 100 players available here.

An updated list of signatures to mark the locations of each.

Top 100

1. Trent Williams – OT – Re-signed, 49ers, 6, 138 million

2. Shockle Barrett – DE – Re-signed, Buchananers, 4, 72 million

3. Joe Tuni – OG – Signed, Chiefs, 5, 80 million

4. Kenny Golade – W.R.

5. Anthony Harris – s

6. Corey Linsley – C – Signed, Chargers, 5, 62.5 million

7. Aaron Jones – R.P. – Re-signed, Packers, 4, 48 million

8. Matthew Jude – OLB – Signed, Patriots, 4, 56 million

9. Juju Smith-Schuster – W.R.

10. Mitchell Swartz – OT

11. Will Fuller – W.R.

12. Dolvin Tomlinson – DT – Signed, Vikings, 2, 22 million

13. Carl Lawson – DE – Signed, Jets, 3, 45 million

14. Trey Hendrickson – OLB – Signed, Bengal, 4, 60 Million

15. Hassan Redick – OLB

16. Butt Dupree – LP – Signed, Titans, 5, 85 million

17. Yanik Nagako – DE – Signed, Riders, 2 years old, 26 million

18. Jadvian Clooney – D.E.

19. Alejandro Villanueva – OT

20. Williams Jackson III – CB – Signed, Washington, 3 years, 42 million

21. Corey Davis – WR – Signed, Jets, 3, 37.5 million

22. John Johnson – S – Signed, Browns, 3, 33 million

23. Daryl Williams – OT – Re-signed, bills, 3, 28.2 million

24. David Andrews – c

25. Curtis Samuel – W.R.

26. Shahul Griffin – CB – Signed, Jaguars, 3, 44.5 million

27. Jon Smith – DE – Signed, Patriots, 4, 50 Million

28. Hunter Henry – DE – Signed, Patriots, 3, 37.5 million

29. Eric Fisher – OT

30. Sidop Awsi – CB – Signed, Bengal, 3, 21.75 million

31. Kevin Jeetler – OG – Signed, Ravens, 3, 22 million

32. Romeo Oquara – OLB – Re-signed, Lions, 3, 39 million

33. Richard Sherman – C.P.

34. Antonio Brown – W.R.

35. Kyle Rudolph – D.E.

36. Ryan Fitzpatrick – QB – Sign, Washington, 1a, 10 million

37. Leonard Floyd – OLB – Re-signed, Rams, 4, 64 million

38. Shelton Rankins – D.T.

39. Shelby Harris – DT – Re-signed, Broncos, 3, 27 million

40. Jeon Brown – L.P.

41. Rob Krankowski – TE – re-signed, Buchanan, 1 a, 10 million

42. A.J. Green – W.R.

43. Larry Okunjobi – D.T.

44. Emmanuel Sanders – WR – Signed, bills, 1 year, unrelated amount

45. Jason Verde – CB – Re-signed, 49ers, 1 year old, 5.5 million

46. ​​Ronald Dorby – CB – Signed, Broncos, 3 years, 30 million

47. Desmond King – C.P.

48. Ntamukang Su – D.T.

49. Alton Smith – D.E.

50. Marvin Jones – WR – Signed, Jaguars, 2, 14.5 million

51. Riley Reef – OT

52. Melvin Ingram – OLB

53. Russell Okung – OT

54. Jural Casey – D.T.

55. Rick Wagner – OT

56. Keenu Neil – s

57. Nickel Robbie-Coleman – C.P.

58. Jared Cook – D.E.

59. Sami Watkins – W.R.

60. Janoris Jenkins – CB – Signed, Titans, Amount and Duration Not Contacted

61. McKenzie Alexander – C.P.

62. Casey Howard – C.P.

63. Adam Humphries – W.R.

64. Taco Jones – D.L.

65. Austin Reiter – c

66. Everson Griffen – D.E.

67. James Winston – QB – Re-signed, Saints, 1 year, 12 million

68. Jacoby Preset – QB – Sign, Dolphins, 1n, 5m

69. Brian Poole – C.P.

70. DY Hilton – W.R.

71. Josh Reynolds – W.R.

72. Lawrence Guy – D.T.

73. James White – R.P.

74. Troy Hill – C.P.

75. Andy Dalton – QB – Sign, Bears, 1a, 10 million

76. Gerald Everett – D.E.

77. Quinton Dunber – C.P.

78. Malcolm Butler – C.P.

79. Nelson Agolar – WR – Signed, Patriots, 2, 26 Million

80. Xavier Rhodes – C.P.

81. Patrick Patterson – C.P.

82. KJ Wright – L.P.

83. Xavier Woods – C.P.

84. Oliver Vernon – OLB

85. Carlos Dunlap – OLB

86. Justin Houston – OLB

87. Adam Butler – D.T.

88. Kelvin Peach – OT – Re-signed, Cardinals, 2 years old

89. Matt Filer – OG – Signed, Chargers, 3 years, 21 million

90. Levian Bell – R.P.

91. Malik Hooker – s

92. Kyle Van Disease – L.P.

93. Mitchell Trubiski – QB

94. Alex Mack – C – Sign, 49ers

95. Thyrod Taylor – QB – Sign, Texans, 1 un, 12 million

96. Demer Dodson – OT

97. Chris Carson – R.P.

98. Kentrick Born – WR – Signed, Patriots, 3, 22.5 Million

99. Todd Curley – R.P.

100. Mike Hilton – CB – Signed, Bengal, 4, 24 million