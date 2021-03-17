PayPal buys Curve to save cryptocurrency

PayPal continues to advance in the cryptocurrency arena. Following the acquisition and managing of the portfolios of Bitcoin and other digital currencies, the American online payment company is said to have acquired the Israeli Secure Asset and Portfolio Management startup Curve in the Cloud. This acquisition will serve as a catalyst for a new soldier to the payment platform and to accelerate PayPal’s support efforts for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

Curve purchase for better cryptocurrency storage

In a statement released a few hours ago, PayPal formalized the acquisition of Israel-based Curve, which specializes in the safe storage of digital assets (including cryptocurrencies) and provided a portfolio management solution via the cloud. In fact, the US service, which serves as an alternative to payment by check or credit card, exists worldwide and certainly wants to be in cryptocurrencies. By absorbing the Israeli company, PayPal wants to stabilize the team and bring technical expertise with its new business unit centered on blockchain and digital currencies. Thus, platform transactions benefit from the new layer of security for its own digital assets.

PayPal wants to challenge the stock markets

PayPal continues its meteorite rise Become a major player in the field of cryptocurrency. The acquisition of Curve is further evidence of this. In fact, the US company already offers an asset management service that makes purchases in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litcoin and Bitcoin cash for its users from Mama Sam’s country. Digital currencies need to invest in technology that provides a sorted encryption system. Therefore, after investing in Docsbit, a startup that specializes in calculating and paying tax on crypto-assets, PayPal buys PayPal to adopt management solutions for better secure transfers in currencies and digital assets. But at what cost? This amount may be known in the coming days.

