Location. With starship, SpaceX gets a little closer to the moon

The third attempt made me forget the previous two failures. After taking off from the Boca Sica base in Texas from Wednesday night to Thursday, SpaceX’s Starship SN10 was able to land smoothly on the prototype launch pad of the spacecraft. Due to a methane leak, the engine exploded about ten minutes later, but there was nothing to spoil the party: “One day the SpaceX team is doing a great job!” SpaceX has built its reputation and its economic model on reusable rockets, which allows it to greatly reduce launch costs. Hours after the launch of the Starship SN10, the Falcon 9 rocket orbited the Starling galaxy’s sixty new satellites, landing for the eighth time in a row on a barrage from Florida.

Saturn is more powerful than V But the Starship is not in the same category box as the Falcon 9 medium launcher or its heavier Falcon heavy version, which is even slower to convince space agencies. As its name suggests, the Starship is an orbiting spacecraft built for space exploration and capable of reaching the Moon or Mars. Therefore, it is comparable to the Saturn V rocket from the Apollo program. The numbers speak for themselves. With its super heavy first stage, the Starship aircraft will have to smash records of altitude, mass and departure. A total of 130 meters (equivalent to a 48-storey building), with an area of ​​5,000 tons and a minimum orbital load capacity of one hundred tons. Its only competitors, over the next ten years, are the US organization SLS and future Chinese super-heavy launcher Long March 9, which is aimed at NASA's Artemis lunar project. Starship wants to be completely reusable with a difference close to that. In the long run, it will also aim to replace the Falcon 9 and the Falcon Heavy, which are only partially the same.