Office work: The infection leaves a lasting mark

According to Forrester’s study, only 30% of companies want to follow the full close post-crisis model.

The global epidemic we are passing will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on the work system. So, Based on the results of a survey conducted by Forrester, 70% of American and European companies want to adopt a hybrid work model after the crisis.

Some employees can work wherever they want two days a week and can return to the company premises on other days. According to Forrester, companies that recognize this opportunity will reap employee experience and business benefits, including higher retention rates and longer recruitment benefits.

Vaccination program

In this context, 47% of American workers and 54% of Europeans believe that vaccines will not completely stop the spread of the virus. Only 39% of American workers and 34% of Europeans think their employer has a vaccination program.

Forrester also says that two-thirds of workers in both zones find it embarrassing for employers to collect their infection-specific personal data.

« Epidemic has taught us that companies play a bigger role in employee well-being than previously thought. ”, Says Keith Johnston, vice president and chief research officer at Forrester Group.