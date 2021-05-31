Home Economy Office work: The infection leaves a lasting mark

Office work: The infection leaves a lasting mark

May 31, 2021 0 Comments
open-space-CC-2018

Business

, By Mary Rox

According to Forrester’s study, only 30% of companies want to follow the full close post-crisis model.

The global epidemic we are passing will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on the work system. So, Based on the results of a survey conducted by Forrester, 70% of American and European companies want to adopt a hybrid work model after the crisis.

Some employees can work wherever they want two days a week and can return to the company premises on other days. According to Forrester, companies that recognize this opportunity will reap employee experience and business benefits, including higher retention rates and longer recruitment benefits.

Read more : Organization, Management, Offices: Human Resource Development Programs for greater Flexibility

Vaccination program

In this context, 47% of American workers and 54% of Europeans believe that vaccines will not completely stop the spread of the virus. Only 39% of American workers and 34% of Europeans think their employer has a vaccination program.

Forrester also says that two-thirds of workers in both zones find it embarrassing for employers to collect their infection-specific personal data.

« Epidemic has taught us that companies play a bigger role in employee well-being than previously thought. ”, Says Keith Johnston, vice president and chief research officer at Forrester Group.

“It also reveals how the future of the job will be determined by the ability of employees to work anywhere. By changing conversations to focus on the work environment that best meets the needs of employees in the future, companies can ensure that their employees are heard, empowered, and have the tools they need to do their jobs effectively.”

READ  Can Ford be replaced with Amazon? In Blanquefort, the tablet does not pass

You May Also Like

Starts space partners and Cape Home with Walmart

Le court central Philippe-Chatrier accueille à partir de ce lundi un match en nocturne par jour. Photo AFP

Roland-Garros: Guide to Night Sessions

Giro: How Egan Bernal imposed the South American Raiders on the Aeneas

Giro: How Egan Bernal imposed the South American Raiders on the Aeneas

Tesla: The internal camera can now monitor the driver's attention

Tesla: The internal camera can now monitor the driver’s attention

Waze's application is accepted by US Neha Barrick

Waze’s application is accepted by US Neha Barrick

Another sophisticated espionage attempt was attributed to the Russians

Another sophisticated espionage attempt was attributed to the Russians

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *