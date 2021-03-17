Home Science 2.9 ton battery falls to the ground! Expelled space station | Location | Technology | International Space Station -ISS | NASA | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

2.9 ton battery falls to the ground! Expelled space station | Location | Technology | International Space Station -ISS | NASA | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Mar 17, 2021 0 Comments
iss-nasa

The expired 2.9 tonne (approximately 2630 kg) battery comes to Earth from the International Space Station. The batteries are discharged by the space station’s long robotic arms. At an altitude of about 265 miles above the ground, the discharged batteries do not reach the ground immediately. Many years later, after orbiting in an atmosphere close to Earth, they fall to the ground and disappear.

The release of the batteries comes after NASA completed an upgrade of the batteries that will power the International Space Station. Outdated 48 nickel hydrogen batteries have been replaced by 24 lithium ion batteries. The battery replacement process, which began in 2016, took about four years. The batteries will last ISS in 2020.

NASA had previously decided not to destroy the batteries by throwing them to the ground. The plan was to bring the Japanese H-II transmission vehicle (HTV) to Earth. But the failure of the 2018 Soyuz launch misled NASA. Space tracks outside the ISS had to be rearranged to be repaired. With this, it was decided to drop the batteries from the space station.

At 2,630 kilograms, these batteries are the largest object to be ejected from a space station in terms of weight. In 2007, the ammonia service system tank ISS. It is a heavy object previously ejected by the space station.

But these batteries are not the biggest object to fall from space to Earth. This is the location of China’s Long March 5B rocket. The rocket was launched on May 11, 2020. What is special is that it only had one stage compared to other rockets. So six days after the mission was completed, the rocket lost control and crashed to the ground. The rocket is estimated to weigh about 21 tons (approximately 19,000 kilograms). Thus the rocket landed in the Atlantic Ocean, thus avoiding accidents.

READ  The discovery of a Spaniard astonishes the world of physics

English abstract: 2.9 ton space station batteries fall to Earth from 426 km

var link = ART_SLIDESHOW.getLocation(window.location.href); var protocol = link.protocol; var hostname = link.hostname;

$('.share').fadeIn('fast');

$('.fb').unbind().click(function (e) { var FBTitle = $(this).children().data("imgtitle"); var FBDesc = $(this).children().data("imgdesc"); var FBlink = window.location.href.split('.html')[0]+'.html'+window.location.hash;

var props = { method: 'share_open_graph', action_type: 'og.shares', action_properties: JSON.stringify({ object: { 'og:url': FBlink, 'og:title': FBTitle, 'og:description': FBDesc, 'og:image': protocol + "//" + hostname + imgSRC } }) }

function fbcallback(response) { if (responsepost_id) self.close(); } FB.ui(props, fbcallback); return false; e.stopPropagation(); });

$('.close').unbind().click(function () { $('.share').fadeOut('fast'); click_txt = 0; });

},

getLocation: function (href) { var location = document.createElement("a"); location.href = href; if (location.host == "") { location.href = location.href; } return location; },

fbPluginCall: function () { try { (function (d, s, id) { // Disabling this external JS in edit/author mode if (typeof CQ != "undefined") { if (CQ.WCM) { if (CQ.WCM.isEditMode(true)) { return; } } }

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9&appId=" + fbAppId; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

FB.init({ appId: fbAppId, version: 'v2.9', status: true, cookie: true }); } catch (err) {} }

}

You May Also Like

Latest Marathi News

Plan to store DNA of 67 lakh species, including human sperm, on the moon, because … Scientists plan to store DNA of 67 lakh species of human sperm on the moon

My closest language | Arab Jerusalem

My closest language | Arab Jerusalem

Positive Psychology in the Bible - Channel 7

Positive Psychology in the Bible – Channel 7

A "wandering" black hole - SUNDRIES - was spotted in space

A “wandering” black hole – SUNDRIES – was spotted in space

This 12 year old miracle goes to college. He wants to become a NASA scientist

This 12 year old miracle goes to college. He wants to become a NASA scientist

Logo van de Dagblad van het Noorden

Note: The meteor shower with the Virgin can be clearly seen at the end of the afternoon. Two meteors per hour with clear skies

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *