This 12 year old miracle goes to college. He wants to become a NASA scientist Update: 1:36 pm EDT March 14, 2021 The 12-year-old graduated from Prodigy High School and already has big plans after graduating from college.Alena Wicker is expected to attend Arizona State University where she plans to double her expertise in astronomy and planetary science and chemistry. He wants to one day work as a NASA scientist, he is a member of KPNX. “I have always loved and dreamed of becoming an engineer because I wanted to create for the rest of my life,” Alina told TV. Very young. “When he was 4 years old, he said, ‘I’m going to work at NASA, I’m going to quit.’ A 12-year-old Miracle graduated from high school and already has big plans after graduating from college. Alena Wicker is expected to attend Arizona State University, where she plans to double her expertise in astronomy and planetary science and chemistry. He wants to work one day as a NASA scientist, he is a member of KPNX. “I have always loved and dreamed of becoming an engineer because I wanted to create for the rest of my life,” Alina told TV. His mother said his interest in construction began at a very young age. “When she was 4 she said, ‘I’ll work at NASA, I’ll go.’ She was pointing to the stars,” Daphne McQuarter said. Watch the video above to learn more about this story.