United States Senate | Jeff Bezos “invited” to explain himself about Amazon’s “anti-union campaign”

(Washington) U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders announced Friday that he had asked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to come and testify Wednesday before a commission accused of leading an “anti-union campaign” in the state of Alabama.

France Media Agency

The independent senator, the epitome of American progressives, does not indicate whether he is accepted by the world’s richest man. Amazon did not immediately respond to an AFP request.

“I called Jeff Bezos to testify before the Budget Committee next week.

The Senate Budget Committee, led by Bernie Sanders, will hold an inquiry Wednesday into the “crisis of wealth and income inequality in the United States.”

“Millions of Americans are unemployed, unemployed, or have given up the job search, while hunger in the country is at an all-time high,” the commission wrote.

“Meanwhile, the richest people in the country are the richest,” he said, citing the case of Jeff Bezos, who “owns more wealth than the very low 39% of Americans.”

M. Bezos […] It is currently engaged in a relentless anti-union campaign against Amazon employees in Bessemer, Alabama. ”

One of those employees, Jennifer Bates, will testify at the hearing on Wednesday.

After months of mobilizing some employees, about 5,800 employees at the Bessemer warehouse are being asked to send a bulletin by post to determine whether they should be represented by a union by March 29.

The Seattle group does not officially oppose the unions, but rather campaigns against them. In the case of Bessemer, posters in the toilets and the website “DoItWithoutDues” encourage employees not to unite.

The company claims to pay its employees twice as much as the minimum wage in Alabama.

Amazon is the second largest employer in the United States with 800,000 people, mostly workers and technicians in its logistics centers.

So far, attempts to streamline its warehouses have failed.