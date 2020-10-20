Home Economy The woman in her 30s died on the plane from the corona virus

The woman in her 30s died on the plane from the corona virus

Oct 20, 2020 0 Comments
The woman in her 30s died on the plane from the corona virus

A woman in her 30s has died from Govt-19 after she had difficulty breathing while on a flight from Arizona to Texas waiting for departure.

This week the unidentified Garland woman had difficulty breathing in the tarmac waiting to depart on July 25, but today she was pronounced dead by the corona virus, the news agency WFAA reported.

The woman, who had health problems, was given oxygen, but eventually died on the runway.

It is not clear which airport she is leaving from or which airline she is flying back to Texas.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced his death to local authorities Sunday, but only learned a few days ago that he had died of the virus.

Jenkins told a news conference about COVID-19: “We don’t know a lot. “We don’t know if she knew she was ill.”

Jenkins noted that the woman was infected with the virus while in Arizona, and said her case was “a reminder that there is no age limit in Govt.”

The woman, who was not thought to have been infected with the virus on the plane, may have passed the virus on to fellow passengers.

Earlier this month, the International Air Transport Association revealed how likely it is that passengers on a plane will contract COVID.

The presentation, which included independent discoveries by Airbus, Boeing and Embraer, used a complex computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to model the risks to passengers.

As part of the findings, the results of each aircraft manufacturer showed that passengers were at greater risk Lightning strikes more than COVID transmission on a plane

READ  Historic 'wine windows' made use of in Tuscany throughout plague appear back into use in the course of coronavirus 

This article first appeared New York Post And republished with permission

You May Also Like

Pic: Network Rail

The bride and groom pose for pictures on the train tracks in 5,000 violations on the railways | UK News

Moved by 88 Mln XRP ripple and South Korean ODL platform

Moved by 88 Mln XRP ripple and South Korean ODL platform

For self-employed workers, 7 6,750 corona virus is the last chance to claim government subsidy

For self-employed workers, 7 6,750 corona virus is the last chance to claim government subsidy

China says its economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter

China says its economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter

M&S and Okado are annoying with different prices on the same products | Business

Update Southeast Live as police rush to a man standing on the wall of a railway bridge in Killingham

Update Southeast Live as police rush to a man standing on the wall of a railway bridge in Killingham

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *