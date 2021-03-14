Myanmar’s civilian leader has called on protesters to defend themselves against the military

Photo courtesy of Mr. Mahn’s King 2016 – Photo: REUTERS

The death toll from protests against the military coup in the country has risen to more than 80, with at least 13 protesters killed on March 13.

According to the AFP, it was Mr Mahin Wing’s son who was not arrested during the Myanmar military coup.

On March 9, the National Coalition for Democracy (NLD) issued a statement appointing him as acting vice president to carry out these tasks on behalf of President Win Mind and the state adviser. Aung San Suu Kyi The military has been arrested. This decision is more indicative of its practical significance than the fact that the military is in control of Myanmar.

In a recent video, Mr. He confirmed: “This is Myanmar’s darkest moment, but the dawn is coming” and urged the people to continue to oppose and win the military government in power.

According to the Association for the Support of Political Prisoners in Myanmar, more than 2,100 people have been arrested and more than 80 killed in protests against the coup in Myanmar since 1-2. Protesters denounce unarmed residents during the war as police act in front of a television station MRTV Conducted by the military, it calls protesters “criminals.”

State adviser Aung San Suu Kyi and several members of the NLD were arrested. On March 2, 2021, several elected parliamentarians secretly elected in Myanmar formed the Committee of Civil Representatives (CRPH) to condemn the ruling military regime in Myanmar.

The group has issued several statements since its inception, but there are almost no leaders for the protest movement, daily activities organized by local activists.

The Military State Executive Council confirmed that the creation of the CRPH was considered an “act of treason” and could carry a maximum of 22 years in prison.