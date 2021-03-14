Definition of cells, types and functions of cells

The definition of a cell is a set of organisms within a unit that make up an organism. Cells can do all the work in life. Most of these can undergo chemical reactions to sustain life.

Most organisms are single-celled. Another name for this cell is Unicellular. Examples such as amoeba and bacteria.

Other organisms are multicellular organisms with specialized cell variants. The function of each cell will also vary.

Find out what cells represent and what they do

The cell is something that is important to organisms. In a sense it is the smallest structural and functional unit. So that they are able to organize organisms according to their living conditions.

The cell comes from the Greek cell or cellula. This means empty space where a network can be created. Every organism must have cells to form the basis of the body.

Baca Juga: Fungsi Kloroplas pada Sel Tumbuhan dan Pengertian Lengkapnya

Cell function in metabolism

It turns out that cells have a function in metabolic processes. Where all organisms experience a chemical reaction that can provide function.

Cell definition deals with catalytic chemistry reactions. In this case in the form of modifying chemical compounds. So that it generates energy as a substance for the formation of other compounds.

Cell communication

The function of receiving and transmitting signals to other cells. This should determine the interactions between the single cells. Thus it can control the activity and growth of biodiversity.

Cell cycle

Every cell of an organism comes from the previous division. Then from cell life and cell division stages.

This cycle consists of four processes. The definition of cell cycle begins with growth, DNA replication, DNA division and division.

Cell type

It turns out that cells have two types based on their function. Cells are industries that can work in the life of living things.

This type of cell division is based on the structure of the nuclear membrane and other inner membranes. Cell section here:

Prokaryotic cell

What this cell means is a single cell that does not form into a multicellular form. Bacteria grow on the parts and then they colonize. Other than that, it has an independent existence.

These cells are close to each other. They cannot divide if they are subject to cell division. It attaches to the membrane with the fluid secreted by the cell.

This means that these cells cannot attach and communicate between cells. Prokaryotes are found in almost every living thing on earth. Even at sea. Prokaryotic cells are usually small in size.

So the internal structure is even simpler. The location of these cells is in the double membrane structure. This membrane is called the nucleus. In this section there is a cell wall, which acts as the exchange and reproduction of substances.

The definition of prokaryotic cells in their reproduction is called binary division. The purpose of this section is simple and arbitrary.

Some bacteria have a kinetic device in the form of a flagellum. As a concept of prokaryotic cells that may contain villi. This section helps you connect.

Motel bacteria are pushed through the hair or flagella. The flagella form from the plasma membrane and rotate like an impulse.

Many types also have long hair called fimbria. It contains a protein called khair which acts on the movement.

Eukaryotic cell

The definition of a eukaryotic cell is 10 times larger. It is very different from prokaryotic cells. The most basic difference is that the boxes inside the cell are lined with membranes.

So that it causes metabolic activity. Eukaryotic cells move using cilia or flagella. Except for plants belonging to the high-level group.

This eukaryotic is a cell with organs containing a cytoplasm. Then it contains the mitochondria, which contain many enzymes and mechanisms.

Mitochondrial function to produce adenosine triphosphate. It can therefore provide the main unit of energy transfer in the cell.

The mitochondria also contain DNA and ribosomes. Most proteins are imported from the cytoplasm. The inner membrane of this cell forms the ATP, which extends into the matrix.

Well, they are the definitions of cells and their functions for the survival of organisms. Thus they can perform operations better. (R10 / HR Online)

Publisher: Jujang