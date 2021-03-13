Pictures of the life of Franசois Berland

One hour every Saturday CLAP!, Europe 1’s cinematographer, Matthew Charrier, visits the news of the seventh art. Each week, a guest will submit a personal questionnaire about the films of his life, whether he comes from the world of cinema or not. On Saturday, it was actor Franசois Berland, immersed in his cinephilic memories, who was marked by John Wayne, Bill Murray or Brigitte Bardot in the ghostly music of Georges Delaro.

What was your first memory of cinema?

It Alamo, A film with John Wayne in the 1960s. I must have been 8 years old and I went to see it with my dad. It was a big exit, we went through the metro, to the Grand Boulevards, to a cinema, and it turned into a zoo club. At the time, I wasn’t even thinking about being an actor.

Your best memory in theaters?

Ben-Hur. I remember intermittently because there was micro ice cream that distributed free chocolates and eskimos. It was an extravaganza, and I fully remember it.

The movie you like but are you ashamed to admit?

The face of the other, By Pierre Tsernia. At the same time, I don’t know why I should be ashamed. Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either, Looks like BT aint for me either. It was with Michael Charlotte, my complete idol and Jean Poiret. For me this is a bed picture. It was even given to me on DVD to satisfy my curiosity about Michael Cherald.

A conversation you know by heart?

In Large families, There is a scene between Jean Cabin and Pierre Fraser, the second says to the first: ‘Ten pairs in your place, this is a reception, in my place, this is a revelry. If we have buttons the next day it’s lobster, for me it’s box. ‘

Which movie would you recommend to your best friend?

An endless day. This is my favorite movie and Bill Murray is dazzling. In general, I really like movies with him. There is Lost in Translation, which I really like. He is my favorite American actor.

The movie you wanted to see in the cinema

This question is hard to answer because I’m really a big cinema lover, so I saw all the movies I wanted to see on the big screen. Probably Children of heaven, I only saw it on TV.

Soundtrack that marks your life?

It Contempt, Composed by Georges Deloro. The music is so amazing, it’s so loud. Apparently that is what marked my life Sororities [film dans lequel François Berléand joue, ndlr] But I could not bear it, and it was sung to me as soon as I arrived. It Contempt Very beautiful …