Mel Gibson threatens to sue Chilean honey maker for use of iconic Braveheart image to encourage ‘Miel Gibson’ honey

Aug 15, 2020 0 Comments
Mel Gibson in Braveheart

A pun on the Spanish term for “honey” and the title of one of the world’s most popular actors has landed a little-scale Chilean seller in difficulty.

Yohanna Agurto utilised an picture of Mel Gibson from the 1995 film Braveheart to market her honey, “Miel Gibson”, alongside with the slogan “only for the courageous”.

This week, she been given a letter from the actor’s attorneys that mentioned her use of his title and likeness violated Mr Gibson’s legal rights.

Mr Gibson’s law firm threatened legal action if Ms Agurto did not withdraw the item quickly.

The letter was signed by an assistant to Leigh Brecheen, a California-primarily based law firm.

Ms Breechen explained to Reuters the letter was aimed at blocking the use of Mr Gibson’s impression, not banning the honey’s identify.

“None of this is intended to prevent everyone from earning an earnings or making a small business, but there are proper channels to contact and clearances you need to have to go by way of to make certain you have the acceptance for this sort of use.”

Ms Agurto advised Reuters from her house in the funds Santiago she was so frightened on acquiring the letter that she deleted her perform e-mail account.

She experienced only started out repacking and marketing the southern Chilean products in June following the distribute of the coronavirus brought about common unemployment, she stated, incorporating she only attained ample to assistance her loved ones.

Right after she shared the letter with Chilean media, she claimed, her subsequent on social media grew “exponentially”.

On Thursday (community time), she dealt with an charm right to the actor on Twitter: “Pricey #MelGibson, would you let us use your impression on our honey be sure to? Mis youngsters and me we would be infinitely grateful. Our honey is only for courageous hearts.”

Gibson’s spokesman did not quickly reply to a request for comment.

Reuters/ABC

