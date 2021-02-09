Creator of “Rick & Morty” to create an animated series in ancient Greece

Dan Harmon, the creator of “Rick & Morty”, will produce his first animated series for the American chain Fox, with which he recently signed a special contract.

This hitherto untitled new animated series will be set in ancient Greece. The story follows many families of humans, gods and monsters from Greek mythology, trying to control one of the world’s first cities, avoiding killing each other. According to the American site Variety, He should make his debut on the American channel Fox in 2022. More voice acting is currently underway.

“We leave it to Dan Hormone to use Greek mythology as an appropriate commentary on current politics, fame and pop culture. This project promises to be an inappropriate family comedy told by one of the most innovative storytellers of his generation. Michael Thorn, head of entertainment at Fox, commented that they would own the animated series.

Became famous thanks Rick & Morty – for which he received two Emmy Awards in 2018 and 2020 – The creator of the critically acclaimed series Don Harmon, Social. On the Fox side, it allows you to increase the privilege of the chain’s animated series, which already has the essentials in its ranks The Simpsons, Family guy, Pops burger, And most recently Duncanville.

See also