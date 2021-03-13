Home Technology OnePlus CEO shows samples of photos from the OnePlus 9 Pro camera: actual release on March 23rd.

Mar 13, 2021 0 Comments
Before this OnePlus The company that makes and manufactures the primary killer smartphones. Has announced that it will begin OnePlus 9 Pro On March 23, 2021, the highlight was the development of the rear camera in collaboration with the mid-sized camera manufacturer Hasselbot (Hasselbot). And photographic equipment from Sweden

Latest Pete Law CEO of OnePlus Has released tweets revealing samples of the main camera and the first 2 pictures taken with the camera Ultravide of OnePlus 9 Pro This clearly reveals the performance of the image sensor.

This Pete Law Used to say OnePlus 9 Pro It uses an image sensor. Sony IMX789 (main camera) And Sony IMX766 (Ultravide Camera) Optimally OnePlus 9 Pro Especially

Sensor Sony IMX789 That main camera supports dual Native ISO functionality, which supports real-time HDR video processing, with good low-light shooting, 4K video recording at 120 frames per second, and digital overlapping HDR (Sony Dole-HDR), which enables better HDR video processing.

Sensor area Sony IMX766 Ultravide cameras can reduce the distortion in the image by 20% to 1%

OnePlus 9 Pro Renders (unofficial) from the LetsGoDigital website.

Has shown that OnePlus 9 Pro It may be another budget flagship smartphone with excellent photo performance.

