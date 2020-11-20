Black Friday Rogue, Fire TV and Chromecast deals live now: best models start at $ 17

This is part of the story Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET’s gift selection with expert advice, reviews and suggestions for the latest technology gifts for you and your family.

Why wait Good Friday? Sales of our favorite Rogue, Fire TV and Chromecast devices have already begun, and we’ve pulled them all together here. This page integrates the best deals Amazon, Buy the best, Walmart And elsewhere. Many of these sales were advertised from November 22 to 25, but they are all already live. Highlights:

New all-time rogue devices including $ 30 for our Editors’ Choice Rogue Streaming Stick Plus, and $ 100 for the new Rogue Streambar.

Fire TV sticks and Fire TV devices are the lowest of all time, starting at just $ 18.

New Chromecast Netflix compiles six months of standard program Get a good discount or get an old Chromecast for under $ 20 in a few days.

Honestly, we always choose the Chromecast with a rookie or Google TV on Firestick, but Amazon’s streamer deals have been recent and much better HBO Max is finally coming to the stage now. The best trip here is that all of these devices are at or near the lowest price at all times, and they are all a great way to upgrade older TVs to the latest streaming sites.

Keep in mind that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

Deals available now

Sarah Duo / CNET Rogue Streaming Stick Plus 4K is our favorite streamer, and for just Rs 30 it is untouchable in terms of value for money. Stick offers hundreds of applications, with excellent rogue interface and strong, voice-controlled remote. Read our Rogue Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Duo / CNET This is not a 2020 model like the two above, but it is still a great deal. It’s the only firestick capable of rewriting 4K HDR video, and for just $ 2 more than a standard, non – 4K stick, it’s worth investing in even if you do not already have a 4K TV. See our Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Chris Monroe / CNET Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV wants a lot, including an updated interface, 4K HDR with Dolby Vision support, real distance and better integration with Google Assistant. In a Google Store exclusive deal, the search company compiles its normal $ 50 streamer with a six – month Netflix standard plan for $ 90. This agreement is available to new and existing Netflix subscribers. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review.

Year A bare bone Rogue 2019 Rogue SE that can handle all your streaming needs. It’s not as fast as the streaming stick plus, and it does not have Rogue’s very effective advanced remote (it has a microphone for voice control and does not need to be pointed directly at the TV). It also has 4K support and new features like AirPlay. However, it is just $ 17 and should be fine for basic streaming. S.E. Very similar to the $ 25 Rogue Express except for the white one.

The big thing missing from the Fire TV stick light is the remote that controls the power and size of your TV. That remote is on the 2020 Fire TV stick, and it will be priced at $40 to $28 for Amazon's Black Friday sale. But if you really don't want to save $2, you should get the Fire TV Stick 4K (below) instead, which adds support for 4K TV resolution in the mix.

Sarah Duo / CNET The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa voice control speaker, Fire TV 4K video streamer and a universal remote control into one device. If you want to use your voice to control the TV – not to mention other devices in your Alexa Friendly home – it is worth taking a fall on this interesting all-in-one product, which is priced between $ 120 and $ 80. Keep in mind that this is the new (2019) version, which has added some nice improvements since 2018 when we first rated it. Read more about Fire TV Cube.

Sarah Duo / CNET Fire TV Recoost is one of the easiest ways to broadcast and stream TV. It integrates seamlessly with a Fire TV stick and at an off 100 price it is an incredible bargain.

Sarah Duo / CNET Last month we saw a lot of deals on Rogue Ultra at the end of life, but the 2020 model is rarely over and it is already being discounted. With Dolby Vision and better wireless performance – since we’ve seen this is a significant upgrade, it’s a great deal for $ 70.

Deals coming soon

Sarah Duo / CNET Need a Chromecast, but not with the new Google TV software or remote? Google's previous Chromecast will be priced at $19 at Walmart for Black Friday. It looks like a regular Chromecast – not a 4K capable Chromecast Ultra – but it's a good, inexpensive option if you do not want to run apps from your phone, tablet or computer. Oh, and Wood added $5 to the credit. Read our Chromecast review.

