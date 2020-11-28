Home Technology ‘Some Da On Ye’: Kevin Bridges gets fish on the doorstep by Louis Cabaldi’s dad

‘Some Da On Ye’: Kevin Bridges gets fish on the doorstep by Louis Cabaldi’s dad

Nov 28, 2020 0 Comments
'Some Da On Ye': Kevin Bridges gets fish on the doorstep by Louis Cabaldi's dad

After Kevin Bridges received a box of fish on his doorstep for the next few weeks – none other than Louis Cabaldi’s dad.

Glasgow posted a photo of the comic distribution on Twitter, saying, “Louis Cabaldi’s da there with a box of fish on the doorstep. 2020 as f ** k. What a man, some da ye.”

For those of you who don’t know, ‘Someone You Loved’ singer’s dad is directing KP’s new fish at Pearston.

The other week Kabaldi gave a shout-out on Instagram to his father’s business, telling his 5.5m followers to “buy a sea pass for their cron for Christmas” from his fish shop.

He said: “People my age think, I don’t know what to get my grandmother to Sirtsmas.

“Get a big F *** from the sea pass. Get her a sea pass from my dad’s shop and tell her you go cron there. Stick this sea pass around your neck”.

We send many newsletters in the latest news every day, from minute stories and information about the corona virus to the latest diet news.

This is a daily email bulletin of the most important stories of the day – delivered directly to your inbox for you to read in your spare time – when you are ready.

To sign up, type your email address in the purple box at the top of this story, subscribe and we’ll do the rest.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old said he would have followed in his father’s footsteps to serve as a fisherman if he had not started his music career – even though he says he “hates” the smell of fish.

READ  Spider-Man Creative Director PS5 Remaster Review Exceeds Respect

You May Also Like

Get JBL Speakers Cheaply With This Black Friday Audio Deals ... From AT&T?

Get JBL Speakers Cheaply With This Black Friday Audio Deals … From AT&T?

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is 9659 on Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is 9659 on Amazon

Lenovo Black Silver Laptop Deals: Save over $ 2,000 on the ThinkPad T490, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen and more

Lenovo Black Silver Laptop Deals: Save over $ 2,000 on the ThinkPad T490, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen and more

Apple reveals black and silver deals on iPhone, iPod, Apple Watch and Mac

Apple reveals black and silver deals on iPhone, iPod, Apple Watch and Mac

Black Friday & Cyber ​​Monday iPhone SE Deals (2020) Compared to Consumer Posting

The best Nintendo Switch Light Black Silver Bundles are now available on Amazon UK

The best Nintendo Switch Light Black Silver Bundles are now available on Amazon UK

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *