Amazon Apple Days Sale: Amazon Apple Days iPhone iPhone, iPhone, iPod आणि MacBook बंपr सूट – Amazon announces Apple Days sale discount on iPhone and MacBook until March 17th.

Highlights: Apple days start in Amazon India

Apple Days are valid until March 17th

There will be an opportunity to buy cheaper

New Delhi: E-Commerce Amazon India has announced the sale of Apple Days. A bumper discount is offered on Apple products on Apple Days. Big discounts are also being offered on the latest iPhone 12 series these Apple days as it was introduced on Amazon.

Amazon’s Apple Days sale runs until March 17. Check out some discounts on Amazon’s Apple Days sales. On Apple days, the iPhone 12 Mini offers a discount of Rs 2,800 per iPhone 12 Mini. Customers can buy it for Rs 7,100. Also, if you buy it with an HDFC Bank credit card, you will get an additional discount of Rs 6,000. The iPhone 12 Mini A14 comes with a bionic chip and 4GB of RAM. On the back is a 12 – 12 megapixel dual camera system.

You can buy the iPhone 11 Pro in this cell for Rs 79,900. The iPhone 11 Pro A13 comes with a bionic chip and 4GB of RAM. It has a three camera system on the back. All sensors are 12 megapixels. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs 85,900. IPods are discounted in this cell. You can save up to Rs 9,000 in this cell. Immediate discount of Rs 3,000 on iPods purchased with HDFC Debit and Credit Cards. Additionally, discounts are offered on MacBook Pro and iPod Mini.

The MacBook Pro can be purchased for Rs 99,990 under this offer. HDFC Bank offers a discount of Rs 7,000 on purchases made with debit and credit cards.

