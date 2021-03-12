Home World Through the “Patriotic Plan” China wants to increase the proportion of Dragon-loving members in the Hong Kong Council.

Mar 12, 2021
China through the “Patriotic Plan”BBC The meeting was announced on March 11 China National People’s Congress (NPC) The resolution received 2,895 votes in favor and 0 votes in favor. Hong Kong Government Program with Patriots (Hong Kong Ruling Patriots) Modifying and paving the way for Hong Kong’s electoral system

This is another attempt by China’s mainland to interfere in Hong Kong politics. It also closes the gaps between the two countries’ concept following the enactment of the new National Security Act, which came into force in Hong Kong on June 30, 2020. Amid concerns about the political situation and independence of Hong Kong residents. A crisis

China’s national lawmakers will begin developing a plan to govern patriotism, which could take effect in the coming months. It will also lead to the development of a pro-Chinese government-backed election commission to increase the proportion of members close to China Hong Kong Legislative Assembly (Lego) It currently has 70 seats, but only half of them were elected.

A screen shows the voting results of the Hong Kong Electoral Reform at the closing session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) held on March 11, 2021 at the People’s Forum in Beijing, China. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang congratulate the closing session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on March 11, 2021, at the People’s Forum in Beijing, China. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Raawlins

The resolution was passed with 2,895 votes, zero votes against and one vote. The vote took place at the NPC meeting as part of two sessions of China’s most important political conference. REUTERS
People watch television screens showing Chinese President Xi Jinping during the closing session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Hong Kong, China on March 11, 2021, broadcasting news about changes in Hong Kong’s electoral system. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

Police officers hoist Chinese and Hong Kong flags at a flag-raising ceremony on March 21, 2021, at Golden Bahuinia Square in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

