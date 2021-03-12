Through the “Patriotic Plan” China wants to increase the proportion of Dragon-loving members in the Hong Kong Council.

China through the “Patriotic Plan” – BBC The meeting was announced on March 11 China National People’s Congress (NPC) The resolution received 2,895 votes in favor and 0 votes in favor. Hong Kong Government Program with Patriots (Hong Kong Ruling Patriots) Modifying and paving the way for Hong Kong’s electoral system

This is another attempt by China’s mainland to interfere in Hong Kong politics. It also closes the gaps between the two countries’ concept following the enactment of the new National Security Act, which came into force in Hong Kong on June 30, 2020. Amid concerns about the political situation and independence of Hong Kong residents. A crisis

China’s national lawmakers will begin developing a plan to govern patriotism, which could take effect in the coming months. It will also lead to the development of a pro-Chinese government-backed election commission to increase the proportion of members close to China Hong Kong Legislative Assembly (Lego) It currently has 70 seats, but only half of them were elected.

