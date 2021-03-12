Home Entertainment Career News to Know This Week | Isarta Info

Career News to Know This Week | Isarta Info

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments
Career News to Know This Week | Isarta Info

11 Mars 2021

What has happened in the field of communication and marketing in Quebec in recent days?

Appointments, Campaigns, Rewards, New Orders… We give you a summary here.

This forum, which specializes in digital, content and influential marketing – takes pride in inspiring many new orders – has welcomed new employees to its teams. …

Click here to read more.

Bell Media has released details surrounding its new information service, Nuevo Information, and introduced members of Bell Media’s team of TV, radio and digital journalists in Quebec.

Click here to read more.

This winter, the Quebec company HydroSolution wanted to promote its comprehensive support service for purchasing its products and to educate consumers about the life cycle of its primary products, water heaters.

Click here to read more.

The Quebec Film and Television Bureau (BCTQ) and SYNTHÈSE have announced the launch of a new French language dictionary dedicated to the field of visual effects and animation.

Click here to read more.

Minimal Company continues its momentum by executing the first order on American soil on behalf of Transformation Entertainment Group (TEG), a Los Angeles-based multimedia entertainment company.

Click here to read more.

The order of Brian Miles, director of Le Devoir, was renewed on February 24 for a five-year term.

Click here to read more.

Henry’s new music division offers a new opportunity to contribute to song visibility through carefully integrated campaigns, which takes advantage of the real opportunity to turn the range of dictators into viral as linkers.

Click here to read more.

READ  JLS star J.P.

Comedy Team! GLO was recently commissioned to develop and use its digital strategy.

Click here to read more.

You May Also Like

Walmart is hosting a new event at Dictok: "Spring Shop-Along: Beauty Edition"

Walmart is hosting a new event at Dictok: “Spring Shop-Along: Beauty Edition”

His movie about the murders of Tobak and Piggy is coming!

His movie about the murders of Tobak and Piggy is coming!

SFR Actus

Start Dr. Tolital’s journey at Altis Studios

Spectacular interviews of a composer tailored to his time

Spectacular interviews of a composer tailored to his time

Lena is the best friend of limited youth situations

Lena is the best friend of limited youth situations

The closed doors of the fire in seven films

The closed doors of the fire in seven films

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *