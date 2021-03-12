Career News to Know This Week | Isarta Info

11 Mars 2021

What has happened in the field of communication and marketing in Quebec in recent days?

Appointments, Campaigns, Rewards, New Orders… We give you a summary here.

This forum, which specializes in digital, content and influential marketing – takes pride in inspiring many new orders – has welcomed new employees to its teams. …

Bell Media has released details surrounding its new information service, Nuevo Information, and introduced members of Bell Media’s team of TV, radio and digital journalists in Quebec.

This winter, the Quebec company HydroSolution wanted to promote its comprehensive support service for purchasing its products and to educate consumers about the life cycle of its primary products, water heaters.

The Quebec Film and Television Bureau (BCTQ) and SYNTHÈSE have announced the launch of a new French language dictionary dedicated to the field of visual effects and animation. The Quebec Film and Television Bureau (BCTQ) and SYNTHÈSE have announced the launch of a new French language dictionary dedicated to the field of visual effects and animation.

Minimal Company continues its momentum by executing the first order on American soil on behalf of Transformation Entertainment Group (TEG), a Los Angeles-based multimedia entertainment company.

The order of Brian Miles, director of Le Devoir, was renewed on February 24 for a five-year term.

Henry’s new music division offers a new opportunity to contribute to song visibility through carefully integrated campaigns, which takes advantage of the real opportunity to turn the range of dictators into viral as linkers.

Comedy Team! GLO was recently commissioned to develop and use its digital strategy.

