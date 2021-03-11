Russia has become more active in Cuba: details – politics

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen believes it Russia’s activities in Cuba and Venezuela must be closely monitored.

about this Write Interfox-Ukraine

“We see this (Russian activity – edition) in Venezuela. We have seen the resurgence of Russia’s presence and activity in Cuba over the last few years. We are very careful about that,” Blingen said.

The Secretary of State responded to the questions of the Congressman who recommended it Russia, which has ties to Cuba and Venezuela, is trying to destabilize Latin America.

We recall that it was announced earlier Russia and Cuba are close to signing a multi-million dollar agreement on military cooperation.

