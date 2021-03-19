Joe Biden: US President has confirmed that his dog Major will return to the White House after the bite.

6 hours ago

The main dog, some special service staff (security agents in charge of protecting the White House) was charged earlier this month.

U.S. President Joe Biden has defended his dog Major following reports that he was bitten by a dog earlier this month.

Biden said he was officially “out of his home” when he learned that his second dog, smaller than the champ, and both (German Shepherd), was the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

He told ABC’s Good Morning America program, “You turn around and find two people you don’t know, and then they move, (the dog major) moves to provide security.”

“The Major is now training in Delaware,” he said.

Earlier reports in the US media that Major had bitten a special service agent, so Major and the other dog were brought to the U.S. president’s home in Delaware following the incident.

However, Biden now said that the decision to send the two dogs to Delaware was not in response to the bite allegations, but rather was planned in advance according to the first lady’s agenda.

On the show, Biden said his dog Major had “returned home, I’m not leaving him. Jill (the first lady) is going to be absent for four days, I will be absent for two days, so we took him to his home.”

The president added that the Major “did not bite anyone to penetrate the skin.”

President Biden adopted his dog Major in 2018

Biden said, “He’s a beautiful dog – 85 percent of people (in the White House) love him. All he does is lick people and turn his tail.”

The Biden family adopted a three-year-old puppy named Major at the time in 2018 from the Delaware Foundation.

According to Dog Champ, who is older than him, he spent some time at the White House when he was 12, considered the youngest at the time, when Biden was vice president, before living permanently at the White House in January this year.

For many presidential puppies who have lived in the White House and many strangers have often seen this mansion, it is not a walk in the park.

Obama Family Dogs Boo and Sunny-Pitch Sunny Blame Some Teenage Girls in 2017

In January 2017, at the end of Barack Obama’s presidency, a teenage girl accused President Sunny’s dog of biting her in the face when she visited the White House.

According to the site TMJt, which specializes in publishing celebrity news, the Portuguese bitch, who was four years old at the time, felt the “waduk” fear and then rushed towards the woman, whose name was not revealed, to kiss her when he tried.

In September 2008, George W. Bush’s dog Barney bit the wrist of Public Relations Director Heather Walker on the Boston Celtic basketball team, and two months after the first incident, Reuters reporter John Decker’s bit his finger.