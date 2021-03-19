Home World Joe Biden: US President has confirmed that his dog Major will return to the White House after the bite.

Joe Biden: US President has confirmed that his dog Major will return to the White House after the bite.

Mar 19, 2021 0 Comments
Joe Biden: US President has confirmed that his dog Major will return to the White House after the bite.

Photo posted, Reuters

Comment on the image,

The main dog, some special service staff (security agents in charge of protecting the White House) was charged earlier this month.

U.S. President Joe Biden has defended his dog Major following reports that he was bitten by a dog earlier this month.

Biden said he was officially “out of his home” when he learned that his second dog, smaller than the champ, and both (German Shepherd), was the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

He told ABC’s Good Morning America program, “You turn around and find two people you don’t know, and then they move, (the dog major) moves to provide security.”

“The Major is now training in Delaware,” he said.

READ  What will Ivanka Trump do next? Can Donald Trump run for president in 2024?

You May Also Like

The "bone-breaking" battle between Aun and Hariri

The “bone-breaking” battle between Aun and Hariri

China launches investigation into two Canadian citizens in the coming days

China launches investigation into two Canadian citizens in the coming days

"Russia buys Europe." Kravzuk explained why the United States should support the entry into the "Norman format" of negotiations

“Russia buys Europe.” Kravzuk explained why the United States should support the entry into the “Norman format” of negotiations

Egypt: 12,350 buildings demolished by the military in the Sinai (HRW)

Egypt: 12,350 buildings demolished by the military in the Sinai (HRW)

Secret services: Russia and Iran wanted to influence US elections, but China did not

Secret services: Russia and Iran wanted to influence US elections, but China did not

Dangerous slip of the tongue .. Deputy Tabaiba vows to respect Gaddafi's revolution!

Dangerous slip of the tongue .. Deputy Tabaiba vows to respect Gaddafi’s revolution!

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *