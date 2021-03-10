Two migrant boats sank in the Mediterranean. At least 39 people died

At least 39 migrants have died in the Mediterranean on Tuesday after two boats from Tunisia sank while trying to sail to the Italian island of Lampedusa, the Tunisian Ministry of Defense said. AFP.

The Coast Guard has rescued another 165 people and the search for more survivors is still underway off the coast of the Tunisian port city of Sfox, ministry spokesman Mohamed Zegri said. He added that all the immigrants were from sub-Saharan Africa.

The coastline near the Tunisian port city of Sfox has become a major starting point for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East in search of a better life in Europe.

In 2019, about 90 African migrants drowned in one of the worst disasters they have faced since leaving Libya for Europe off the coast of Tunisia. Tunisian authorities.

The number of Tunisian migrants has more than quadrupled to 13,000 by 2020, according to the Human Rights Council, citing growing economic hardship in Tunisia.

