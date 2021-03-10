Home Technology Bolivar, Polycarp and other historians are thankful for the deep nostalgia

Bolivar, Polycarp and other historians are thankful for the deep nostalgia

Mar 10, 2021 0 Comments
Bolivar, Polycarp and other historians are thankful for the deep nostalgia

The MyHeritage page, which specializes in video reconstruction, has developed an app that allows you to animate photos in seconds. Look at Simon Bolivar, the brilliant Caldas and Polycarpa are revived.

“Deep nostalgia” or deep nostalgia Has attracted thousands of people. It is an application launched by MyHeritage, a company specializing in video reconstruction, capable of reviving images of characters from the past in a matter of seconds. At least 26 million photos have been uploaded to this page to see it be converted into a short video, in which the original characters gesture naturally.

For example, Simon Bolivar can blink and move his face as if it were being recorded with a modern camera, even though it is only one of the old oil portraits hanging in a museum.

Or the protagonist La Pola, known as La Pola, who spied for the Creole Freedom Forces during the Spanish Reconstruction, comes alive before our eyes. Animating a face into a photo usually takes 10 to 20 seconds.

The technology behind Deep Nostalgia uses sample videos to animate photos. “Every sample video has a fixed sequence of movements and gestures. Deep nostalgia can be used as a precision model video for the face that appears in your photo ”, explain the creators on their website.

As these types of digital tools become more complex and realistic, they also increase the risk of misinformation for improper purposes. Last year a company was denounced for using a similar technology to create nudes of people, mainly women, from a simple photo.

Therefore, a clear warning from the creators of Deep Nostalgia: “This feature is meant to resurrect loving ancestors, that is, for ancient use. There is no talk in our sample videos to prevent abuses such as creating videos of serious fake live personalities. Please use this feature in your own historical photos, but not in photos with people living without their permission.

READ  LG Velvet 5G cellphone coming to Australia at $899

Sam Gregory, program director and artificial intelligence expert at Witness, a non – profit organization that focuses on the ethical use of video, recently told The New York Times, “Although deep nostalgia is harmless, it is part of this whole area. The most intimidating tools ”.

Since there are many possible gestures for each photo, the program automatically selects the order that fits a particular face based on its orientation. “The gestures in the sample videos used to create the animated scenes are real human gestures and most of the actors in these videos are MyHeritage employees,” the company explains.

Read: They rediscover the illegal use of the term “removing” women from photos

You May Also Like

Microsoft Edge Legacy | Officially discontinues support for Idom

Microsoft Edge Legacy | Officially discontinues support for Idom

6 features you may not know about Google Chrome, including covering your browsing sites

6 features you may not know about Google Chrome, including covering your browsing sites

أكبر 12 خطأ ترتكبه على هاتفك الذكى الذى يعمل بنظام أندرويد

The 12 Biggest Mistakes You Make On Your Android Smartphone

Announced after the interview: Behind the cameras he received important information from Prince Harry (video).

Announced after the interview: Behind the cameras he received important information from Prince Harry (video).

| IPhone Controversy: Deleted by Vinodini ED will be investigated

| IPhone Controversy: Deleted by Vinodini ED will be investigated

Xiaomi Mi 10s Release Date: The Xiaomi Mi 10s smartphone with 108MP camera will be launched on March 10th, the powerful processor - xiaomi mi 10s are all set to launch at the 10th parade.

Xiaomi Mi 10s Release Date: The Xiaomi Mi 10s smartphone with 108MP camera will be launched on March 10th, the powerful processor – xiaomi mi 10s are all set to launch at the 10th parade.

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *