Home Sports Mia Saga, the first black woman to serve among NFL referees

Mia Saga, the first black woman to serve among NFL referees

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
Mia Saga, the first black woman to serve among NFL referees

The NFL has announced that it has added Mia Saga to its refereeing list, proud to be the first black woman to serve in championship games, starting next season. “Mia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance – including the NFL Referee Development Program – earned her an official position.Troy Vincent, vice president of the body, said.

This is an achievement for all women, for my community and for my culture

“Mia is a pioneer in being the first black female referee and encourages us to normalize the presence of women on football pitches, He added “.”I am proud to have been selected as the NFL Referee, Said Mia Saga for her part. But this moment is more important than personal achievement. This is an achievement for all women, for my community and for my culture. ”

NFL

39 years old and still in the game: Rothlisberger retreats with the Steelers

03/04/2021 at 8:53 pm

So far, he has competed in college championships and the NFL. Mia Saga, a physical education teacher at Beach, Virginia, graduated from Norfolk in 2006. Sarah Thomas was the first woman to host an NFL game, having first served in a Super Bowl in 2015 last month.

NFL

Montana no doubt: Brady is the best quarterback of all time

03/04/2021 at 8:40 pm

NFL

Former Buccaneer Vincent Jackson has died

02/16/2021 Morning 07:27

READ  MLB wasted their opportunity to truly lead the return of the sports coronavirus

You May Also Like

The meeting between Leonard and Popovich? Kavi will respond to the money

The meeting between Leonard and Popovich? Kavi will respond to the money

Great start to the camp for Abraham Toro

Great start to the camp for Abraham Toro

Giannis et Michael Jordan

Unable to play, Giannis joins Michael Jordan in history!

Breakfast: The "tag" period begins | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Breakfast: The “tag” period begins | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Mia Saga is the first black woman to work among NFL referees

Mia Saga is the first black woman to work among NFL referees

MLP at a glance: Tony Fernandez's house demolished | Nate Pearson on the field today

MLP at a glance: Tony Fernandez’s house demolished | Nate Pearson on the field today

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *