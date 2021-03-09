Mia Saga, the first black woman to serve among NFL referees

The NFL has announced that it has added Mia Saga to its refereeing list, proud to be the first black woman to serve in championship games, starting next season. “Mia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance – including the NFL Referee Development Program – earned her an official position.Troy Vincent, vice president of the body, said.

This is an achievement for all women, for my community and for my culture

“Mia is a pioneer in being the first black female referee and encourages us to normalize the presence of women on football pitches, He added “.”I am proud to have been selected as the NFL Referee, Said Mia Saga for her part. But this moment is more important than personal achievement. This is an achievement for all women, for my community and for my culture. ”

So far, he has competed in college championships and the NFL. Mia Saga, a physical education teacher at Beach, Virginia, graduated from Norfolk in 2006. Sarah Thomas was the first woman to host an NFL game, having first served in a Super Bowl in 2015 last month.

