Xiaomi Mi 10s Release Date: The Xiaomi Mi 10s smartphone with 108MP camera will be launched on March 10th, the powerful processor – xiaomi mi 10s are all set to launch at the 10th parade.

The launch of the new smartphone Mi 10s is set to take place under the Xiaomi Mi 10 series. Reports suggest that this phone could be launched in China soon. JD.com, China’s e-commerce website, was listed on Saturday for phone bookings. The Monique of the phone is shown in this list. Today the company has confirmed that it will launch the Mi 10s in China on March 10th. In addition, the company’s CEO Li Jun has also given information about the three special features of this upcoming smartphone in Weibo.

Available in Snapdragon 870 processor

June said that the processor in this new smartphone of Shani is provided by Snapdragon 870 chipset. Apart from this, the speakers of Harmon Garden are provided for strong sound in this phone. In terms of design, it will be similar to the Mi10 Ultra smartphone launched last year.

108MP camera and 33W fast charging

Looking at the poster of the upcoming smartphone shared by the company, the phone has four rear cameras, including a 108-megapixel main camera. The model number of the phone is M2012J2SC and it is certified by TENAA and 3C in China. According to the certification, the phone will have a 4680 mAh battery, 6.67-inch display and Android 11 OS with 33 watts fast charging.

Similar specifications from the Mi 10 5G

If some rumors are to be believed, other specifications found on the phone may be the Mi 10 5G that was introduced last year. This phone has a 6.67 inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 90Hz update rate. Equipped with Snapdragon 865 processor, this phone has a quad camera system for taking photos. It features a 108-megapixel main camera with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. To power the phone, it has a 4780 mAh battery that supports 33 watts fast charging.