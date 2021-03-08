Home Technology | IPhone Controversy: Deleted by Vinodini ED will be investigated

| IPhone Controversy: Deleted by Vinodini ED will be investigated

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
| IPhone Controversy: Deleted by Vinodini ED will be investigated

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate will investigate Vinodini, the wife of CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. ED alleges that Vinodini got one of the iPhones related to the Life Mission deal. Checking. Unitech owner Santosh Eben has been named the first accused in the Life Mission and dollar smuggling scandal. A new lawsuit was filed. In this case, it is called entertainment. The ED says more people are involved in life mission bribery abroad in dollars, life mission missions and money laundering. Suspicious.
Santosh Eban said that he had given Rs 6 crore to Swapna Suresh, who is accused in a gold smuggling case, for getting a contract in the Life Mission contract. Later, Santosh admitted that he dreamed of six more mobile phones and bought them. Santosh Eben replied that he did not give the phone to Vinodini and Vinodini replied that he did not know Santosh Eben. Then Vinodini has to explain how she got the phone.
Customs has found that one of the six iPhones bought for the main accused in the Santosh Eben gold smuggling case was used by Swapna Suresh for entertainment. According to customs, the phone used a SIM card in Vinodini’s name. Priced at Rs 1.13 lakh, it is the most expensive iPhone bought by Santosh Eben.
Customs sent a notice to Vinodini on Wednesday to explain. Upon completion of the customs investigation, E.T. Invited to entertainment. Before that, the dreamer will go to jail and be interrogated again. As soon as Santosh Eepan was arrested, E.T. Will be registered.
Federal agencies have decided that Santosh Eben bribed iPhones for his dream of getting involved in dollar debt, gold smuggling and the Life Mission. The phone was switched off when news of the gold smuggling case came in, but the IMEI did not respond. Indications that the customs SIM card and the person who used it were found using the number.

READ  Four Reasons Why We Don't See Third-Party Apple Watch Faces (What Apple Does Instead)

J.P. Paul

You May Also Like

Xiaomi Mi 10s Release Date: The Xiaomi Mi 10s smartphone with 108MP camera will be launched on March 10th, the powerful processor - xiaomi mi 10s are all set to launch at the 10th parade.

Xiaomi Mi 10s Release Date: The Xiaomi Mi 10s smartphone with 108MP camera will be launched on March 10th, the powerful processor – xiaomi mi 10s are all set to launch at the 10th parade.

30,000 Microsoft customers attacked by hackers

30,000 Microsoft customers attacked by hackers

4 Tricks You Don't Know About "Hiding" Your iPhone

4 Tricks You Don’t Know About “Hiding” Your iPhone

Snapdragon 888 and the official Meizu 18 and 18 Pro with a curved angle of the screen

Snapdragon 888 and the official Meizu 18 and 18 Pro with a curved angle of the screen

"Apex Heroes" will launch a new "Chaos Theory" collection event on March 9 to celebrate the switch version of "Apex Legends".

“Apex Heroes” will launch a new “Chaos Theory” collection event on March 9 to celebrate the switch version of “Apex Legends”.

“Al-Nimr” explains the dangers of fake investment and secure electronic investment methods

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *