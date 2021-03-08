Home Science Healthy patients can be vaccinated with co-morbidities

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
Issued by Sudinfo with Belka

For those over 65, who need to be vaccinated by the end of April, this will be the turn of sick patients. This category includes 1.6 million people between the ages of 18 and 65. For confidentiality, healthy patients can also be added to the queue and written by Head Newsplot and Head Lotstay News. “The percentage of healthy patients should be determined at an interim health conference,” Federal Information Technology Manager Frank Robben, who is participating in the vaccination campaign, confirmed to Belka on Sunday.

At a digital press conference for the vaccination task force Saturday afternoon, Frank Robben said he would be “masked” by adding healthy people to the list of dangerous patients.

Employers may not know if their employees are suffering from a joint disease. The idea is to integrate a “limited percentage” of healthy patients. Mr. According to Robben, the 90% -10% ratio has already been mentioned. “But this decision must ultimately be made at the political level, not me. We must ensure the balance between health and privacy.”

Meanwhile, Frank Robben continues to work on inventory lists at vaccination centers. People can register to get the vaccine available at their local immunization center. These lists can only contain persons who have returned to its mode, i.e., those over 65 years of age. “In about a week and a half, the system should be fully operational,” he said.

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

