Formula 1 Aston Martin and Mercedes announce new multi-year partnership with AMG The two manufacturers will be seen delivering official safety cars and official medical cars for Formula 1 from 2021.

Both manufacturers will change the delivery of vehicles in each race by 2021, and for the first time in 25 years different car manufacturers have provided official vehicles.

Aston Martin will use the exclusively fitted version of its Vantage, the most powerful model in the production line of the British luxury brand, for its safety car, while Aston Martin DPX automotive manufacturers’ dedicated cars.

Aston Martin Vantage and Aston Martin DPX are playing the ‘2021 Aston Martin Racing Green ‘distribution, each with lime green accents, celebrating the brand’s return to the F1 after 60 years of absence.



The Mercedes-AMG, the Mercedes-AMG GT-R and the Mercedes-AMG C63S Estate, which have been providing the official safety car and the official medical car since 1996, will continue to be the safety and medical car, respectively. The new bright red paint will adorn both Mercedes-AMG vehicles, enhancing visibility when marking the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team’s partner, the Crudstrike.



The American Cyber ​​Security Technology Company has been the official partner of Mercedes Security Car since this season. Aston Martin makes his debut in Zakir during the first round of the 2021 season Bahrain Grand Prix.



At each Grand Prix the German Bernd Melander will be behind the wheel of a safety car, while South African Alan van der Merwe will continue his role as the driver of the medical car.



« We are pleased to announce our new partnership with Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG Providing official safety and medical cars for the Formula 1 World Championships. “ F1 CEO Stefano Dominicali said.

« Aston Martin and We are proud of the Mercedes-AMG iconic vehicle brands and their place in our incredible game. “

« In the car Safety and medical cars are the most important part of Formula 1, and they will always be there to keep our drivers Safe. “

« Last season we saw the speed and commitment of the players needed to save Romaine. CrossGene from his dramatic crash, and the Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG cars are the best Responsive at all times to ensure the safety of the pilots. “