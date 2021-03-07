NXT has already chosen the name of its next takeover

Written by Alex Murillo – Posted on 03/06/2021 at 6:32 pm

News about Next NXT TakeOver event. As reported in recent hours, WWE is said to have already chosen the name For the next yellow brand PPV event.

As announced by the special portal Heel by Nature, NXT will present its next takeover as “NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver”. On March 2, WWE reportedly listed the name under the category “Entertainment Services”.

Yes OK WWE has not officially announced the celebration of the upcoming NXT takeover, The latest information promises that the yellow mark will organize the event on both weekends (April 7 and 8) of WrestleMania. Also, the April 7 show airs Wednesday in the US. This is NXT’s last show to air on the network, due to a change in broadcast on Tuesday.

Don’t forget to visit Solarestling, All web wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE BPV Fastlane, you will be updated on all the news related to you at SoloRestling.

Alex Murillo

Publisher Solo Wrestling. President of the MLW and interested in global professional wrestling.