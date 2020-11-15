Pussy shot at drive-by shooting in Dallas days after Mo3’s killed

Poochi Badas is said to have been shot dead during a drive-by shooting in Dallas.

A few days after his accomplice Mo3 was killed, several sources with the Urban Islands confirmed that Boozy Badas was shot during another drive-by shooting incident. We were told the shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a parking lot called the Big D Mall in Dallas. Sources said a car drove up to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van owned by Baton Rouge rapper and started firing on the vehicle before the car left the scene.

At least one media outlet, TMZ, Reported to have been shot in the leg by Lil Pussy. Those reports confirm he told the Urban Islands a few minutes ago that the rapper had been taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound. We have been told that the sprinter van was not bombed, so it is unclear whether the rapper was shot inside or outside the vehicle.

Moo3, a former ally of Boozy Badas, arrived in Dallas, Dallas, on Wednesday (November 11, 2020). Mo3 Poochi’s label is signed with Bad Ass Music. The two have been close friends for many years. The Louisiana rapper was in Dallas this weekend to attend an event in Mo3’s memory. There are some rumors that Mo3 may have been killed over beef with a local local rapper.

Some people posted videos on social media from Poochi’s appearance. “I appreciate all the fans who put it together,” he said.

Dallas BD is currently investigating two shooting incidents. However, by the time police arrived at the Big De Mall where Pussy was shot, everyone had already left. Since he is a street rapper, it is unlikely that he will collaborate with detectives. Nevertheless, sources say that Boozy Badas is OK and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.