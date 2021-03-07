Home Sports Mia Saga is the first black woman to work among NFL referees

The NFL has announced that it has added Mia Saka to its list of first black women to serve in league games, starting next season.

« Mia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance – including the NFL Referee Development Program – earned her an official position., Said Troy Vincent, vice president of the league. Mia is a pioneer as the first black female referee and inspires us to normalize the presence of women on football fields. »

“An achievement for all women, my community and my culture”

« I am proud to have been selected as the NFL Referee, Said Mia Saga, who is a physical education teacher in Virginia. But this moment is more important than personal achievement. This is an achievement for all women, for my community and for my culture. So far, he has played in the NCAA Championship Games and the NFL.

Sarah Thomas was the first woman to make the NFL game official in 2015. Officially served in a Super Bowl last month.

