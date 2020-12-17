Home Sports NFL: Former Ravens run behind Lorenzo Taliafero dies at 28

NFL: Former Ravens run behind Lorenzo Taliafero dies at 28

Dec 17, 2020 0 Comments
NFL: Former Ravens run behind Lorenzo Taliafero dies at 28

Lorenzo Taliafero, who ran behind the former Baltimore Ravens, died Wednesday in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia. He is 28 years old.

Taliafero was taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital at 3:30 p.m., at which time he was pronounced dead. As one family member told the TV channel WBFF-TV Fox45 In Baltimore, Taliafero is said to have died of a heart attack.

In the fourth round selection for the Ravens as of 2014, Taliafero appeared in 19 games with the Maryland list, a total of 339 rushing yards and five touchdowns between 2014 and 2016. Every one of his three NFL campaigns has ended with being on the injured list.

In his third start in the NFL, Taliafero had 91 quick yards in a 23-21 win over the Cleveland Browns. This is the highest total of his career.

In 2017, Taliafero tried his luck at the center-back position, but was dropped from the squad at the start of the season. After a full year off the football field, he joined the CFL in 2018 as a defensive player.

READ  Bill Belichick as coach of the Giants is the first of many Big Blue that such

You May Also Like

Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo et Kawhi Leonard

Sports Illustrated cuts its top 15 current players, Luca and AD.

Half a billion in 10 years: Patrick Mahomes or the biggest deal in game history

Half a billion in 10 years: Patrick Mahomes or the biggest deal in game history

Sam Twiston-Davies riding Clan Des Obeaux clear the last to win The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park

Paul Nichols Lotbrooks King George VI Chase Pair Can’t Be Separated | Racing News

The MLP will add Negro leagues to official records

The MLP will add Negro leagues to official records

Zelda Vigo Vs Cadiz Dream 11 | CEV vs CDZ, La Liga Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips for Zelda Vigo vs Cadiz

Zelda Vigo Vs Cadiz Dream 11 | CEV vs CDZ, La Liga Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips for Zelda Vigo vs Cadiz

Omorui scored 22, No. 21 Oregon defeated Seton Hall 83-70

The 15th FSU was ahead of Ka Tech 74-61 in the ACC opening game.

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *