Home box company invests in Berkeley

Mar 06, 2021 0 Comments
265 storage spaces for individuals or professionals have been available for rent in an operational zone in Greece since last January.

American Fashion, which rents out storage space, has landed in the Bergerac area in Greece. This is carried out by Homebox, which is already well established with 110 storage centers in France, including Dortogne, which is already located in Periguix.

Policy: Modern version of “storage room”. Many warehouses ranging from 1 to 30 m2 are available for rent to individuals and professionals. In total, 1,500 m2, or 265 garages, were erected in January 2021 on Avenue de la Rock, Greece, in the Saint-Lசியsz area.

Already 30% is rented out

Currently, site manager Frederick Leighus estimates that “about 30% of the boxes are rented out”. The rent is “done within a month”, the latter explains.

Each box is protected by a badge and padlock for personal access to each location. And the whole place is equipped with CCTV cameras. “Then everyone can access it for free, access is possible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” explains Cyril Vandenbrook, customer experience and communications manager at Home Box.

To rent space, you must contact Homebox Bergerac on 05.64.00.00.10 or by email at [email protected]

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

