Titty issues a final warning to businesses

Apr 09, 2021 0 Comments
Photo : ROY ROCHLIN GETTY IMAGES

In the United States, black society is often the victim of some form of discrimination, which often leads leaders to raise their voices. In a bad letter, the American rapper and businessman Sean Comps, Also known as Ditty Attacked General Motors. According to him, the company had promised to invest enough money in black-owned businesses, but this was not the case. To Ditty, The company should accelerate and open its portfolio to black companies.

« These are the same legs that these organizations use to support us in solidarity, the same legs that they use to stand around our necks “He wrote Ditty At the beginning of his letter this Thursday. The 51-year-old said his network Rebellion This is an example for black-owned media General Motors Had promised to support through advertising. However, he did not think the company had done enough. Sean Comps Insisted G.M. In 2019 it spent $ 3 billion on advertising, and by its estimates, only $ 10 million was invested in black-owned media.

Militarize our dollars

« If 15% of your income is from the black community, black-owned media should receive at least 15% of advertising costs », Recommended Ditty. He concludes by threatening that he and the black community are ready. ” Militarize our dollars That is, they will ignore it if the company and other companies do not take action in their favor.


READ  Jomph manages more than 20 million Apple devices in the company

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

