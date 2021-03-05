Home World They make 7 arrests after an accident at El Alto Public University

Mar 05, 2021
(CNN Espasol) – Seven students from the public university of El Alto in La Paz, Bolivia, were arrested on Tuesday for convening a student assembly that ended in the deaths of seven people. Police said on Thursday.

“Investigations were carried out … allowing 7 students to identify the people who provoked the fatalities and the leaders who provoked the clashes,” police said on Twitter.

The state Bolivian Information Agency (API) said the detainees would be charged with murder and serious and extremely serious injuries. The agency added that two more had not been detained. It is not mentioned if they are students.

CNN does not know if the detainees have lawyers.

“The authority pointed out that the meeting of the student assembly violated the current rules prohibiting mass concentrations to prevent the spread of Covit-19,” the API said.

Officers and teachers are also being investigated

Col. Johnny Aguilera, general commander of the police, said: “Officials and faculty at El Alto Public University are being investigated to determine if there is any connection with the student assembly. Ended in tragedy. Preliminary inquiries revealed that several students went to the fifth floor and took the economics school’s student center.

Aguilera mentioned the structure that was affected by the incident at the university on Wednesday, saying it was part of an investigation. “The determining elements of what these rails should be, considering the height, we consider to be inadequate and inadequate because they are bound to the ground … not as a structure, but as strong,” the commander said. He also said that a structural analysis will be carried out.

READ  Qatar FM marks progress in resolving Gulf crisis | Qatar

The university has not yet commented on the CNN comment.

The university’s rector, Freddie Matrono, denied Wednesday that the company had approved the meeting. “We do not allow this integration in any way,” Metrono told a news conference.

