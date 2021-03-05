The first pictures of the film were finally released

4 NBA rings, 16 NBA all – Star Games, 4 MVP titles and 2 Olympic medals, LeBron James He toured extensively in the world of basketball . We have known for some years that now King will be exported to cinema . After accumulating 3-point shoots, he is likely to accumulate entries in the room .

No official trailer yet The first pictures of the new Space Jam have finally been released. Lockers Point Guardian resumes franchise 25 years after the release of the original Space Jam with Michael Jordan .

Space Jam: New Legacy Published its first official pictures in American magazine Entertainment Weekly. We will discover a world Bright and colorful The letters are formed in a Future basketball court.

If the purists had certainly wanted to discover the old style of first space jam, they would have been disappointed. . It would appear that Compiled images Process policy used .

Notice also the presence of the actor Don Seattle ( War machine Avengers) With LeBron .

The film should be released In theaters on July 14, 2021 ( If everything goes well ) , While the chosen one must play the play – Disables NBA with lockers . I hope all this brings him luck .