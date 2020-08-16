Home Entertainment I’m A Celebrity to have radical new sleeping arrangements as stars live in ‘haunted’ castle

I’m A Celebrity to have radical new sleeping arrangements as stars live in ‘haunted’ castle

Aug 16, 2020 0 Comments
I’m A Celebrity to have radical new sleeping arrangements as stars live in 'haunted' castle

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is reportedly set to make more major changes to this year’s show.

The ITV reality show will take part in the grounds of the ‘haunted’ Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales.

But now it has been revealed the show’s producers will be making changes to how the contestants will be sleeping, the Mirror reports.

Instead of having the celebrities sleep in hammocks and in sleeping bags under the stars while living in the Australian jungle, the stars in this year’s show will be provided with a makeshift roofed camp.

They will also get thermals amid fears many might quit the show if the filming conditions prove too bleak and cold.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Bosses need to make sure their celeb cast don’t quit – they can’t have them sleeping outside, like in Australia, as they’d freeze.

“The UK winter is not the nicest and the talent are not used to roughing it in the cold so bosses are creating an under-cover camp kitted out with cameras to capture all the action.”

Things will be looking very different on I’m A Celeb for the 2020 season as gone is the lush green jungle of the Aussie outback and in is the haunted grounds of the Welsh castle.

Paparazzi shots earlier in the week showed workmen taking action to renovate the castle grounds into a filming location.

The move from the Southern Hemisphere to the wilds of Wales come after too many issues were presented by coronavirus to film Down Under as usual.

Show bosses were concerned local lockdowns and second waves relating to the pandemic could hinder contestants and crew travelling to and from the filming location.

While the new filming location in Wales is said to be haunted by ghosts – which is expected to add a new level of terror to the long-running series.

You May Also Like

We can finally let go of the hope that Harry and Meghan will wake up one morning and decide to return to dear old Blighty to do any kind of actual Royal toil

PATRICK JEPHSON: Harry and Meghan may possibly have unwittingly shipped the wake up contact our Royals need

Meghan Markle says returning to the U.S. after a decade away was 'just devastating'

Meghan Markle suggests returning to the U.S. after a ten years absent was ‘just devastating’

Mel Gibson in Braveheart

Mel Gibson threatens to sue Chilean honey maker for use of iconic Braveheart image to encourage ‘Miel Gibson’ honey

Meghan Markle news: Duchess and Prince Harry's pricey new home could spark cash CRISIS | Royal | News

Meghan Markle information: Duchess and Prince Harry’s expensive new residence could spark funds Disaster | Royal | Information

Greener pastures: Natarsha Belling (pictured) could be headed for the Today show on Nine after being sacked by Channel 10 in a round of budget cuts

Information anchor Natarsha Belling may be heading for Today show after Channel 10 sacking

Miley Cyrus' Call Her Daddy Bombshells: Liam Hemsworth, Her Sexual Firsts and More

Miley Cyrus’ Phone Her Daddy Bombshells: Liam Hemsworth, Her Sexual Firsts and A lot more

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *