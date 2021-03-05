Home Economy Bordeaux new gateway to US cloud in Europe?

Bordeaux new gateway to US cloud in Europe?

Mar 05, 2021 0 Comments
Bordeaux new gateway to US cloud in Europe?

Data centers PX1 Built by the American company Equinix, the latter is already well established in L-D-France New Data centers. However, this is only part of it Optics Novel-Aquitaine is bigger than data storage and will be an opportunity for the region To create Its economy and especially the digital sector by benefiting the ecosystem of local economic start-ups. The data center will make the connection thanks to the new submarine cable Friendship America to Europe. Owns more than the latter 80% Through Facebook, Orange French contains only part of the cable located in regional waters. He Connecting Two continents by three continents: Lynn Cable Landing Station for the United States, Peugeot Cable Landing Station for the United Kingdom and Le Borg Cable Landing Station Connectora BX1 Equinox facilities in France and other parts of Europe, especially in L-de-France. Finally, the data center also includes a dimension Environment Due to the electricity generated by renewable energy.

While the creation of a new hub in southwestern France is economically good news, the project raises difficulties facing Europe in controlling the circulation of data in its region. In addition to a protocol shield, referred to RGPD This makes it possible to protect the data of Europeans, who, in the absence of a champion in this matter, are struggling to get the solid and vague infrastructure that supports the digital world. This is a testament to Microsoft’s choice of France as the provider of the Health Data Hub’s health data platform, demonstrating the old continent ‘s awareness of the difficulties of protecting and implementing individual continents. Durable solutions.

READ  British Airways, Emirates, KLM

Julian Cabbage

Further :

You May Also Like

WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley became the company's second African-American world champion

WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley became the company’s second African-American world champion

Location. With starship, SpaceX gets a little closer to the moon

Location. With starship, SpaceX gets a little closer to the moon

CLEAN ENERGY ET TOTAL CRÉENT UNE COENTREPRISE POUR PRODUIRE DU GAZ NATUREL RENOUVELABLE

Form a joint venture to produce clean energy and total renewable natural gas

WENDEL Company Profile - Capital.fr

WENDEL Company Profile – Capital.fr

Danone

Danon: Anti-paper funding condemns its maintenance

Cannabidiol | The canopy introduces CPT-infused water in the United States

Cannabidiol | The canopy introduces CPT-infused water in the United States

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *