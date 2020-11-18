American mortgage debt has risen to nearly $ 10 trillion

So it’s no surprise that Americans are buying homes. Between July and September, mortgage debt increased by $ 85 billion to a total of $ 9.86 trillion. Mortgages are the largest contributor to home loans in the United States.

The report of the Central Bank of New York was full of records or nearby records.

For example, when combined with new home loans and refinancing, the value of new mortgages was $ 1.05 trillion. This is the second highest volume on record, competing only with the 2003 refinancing boom, the report said.