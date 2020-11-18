Home Economy American mortgage debt has risen to nearly $ 10 trillion

Nov 18, 2020 0 Comments
So it’s no surprise that Americans are buying homes. Between July and September, mortgage debt increased by $ 85 billion to a total of $ 9.86 trillion. Mortgages are the largest contributor to home loans in the United States.

The report of the Central Bank of New York was full of records or nearby records.

For example, when combined with new home loans and refinancing, the value of new mortgages was $ 1.05 trillion. This is the second highest volume on record, competing only with the 2003 refinancing boom, the report said.

Although mortgage lending is now much higher than it was during the boom period prior to the 2008 financial crisis, the share of borrowers is significant. Credit scores above 760 points This is so much more than it was in the past.

Auto and student loans

This is not just about home loans. The rush to buy cars has also accelerated auto loans and leases, hitting a record high of: 36 1.36 trillion.

Meanwhile, loan crime rates fell in the third quarter, aided by tolerance schemes developed by the CARES Act, which allowed deferrals of payments, as well as deferrals granted by lenders.

For example, student loan deficits fell to 4.4% in the third quarter and 9.3% in the second quarter.

However, the government’s tolerance programs are due to end the year at sunset, People stop benefiting from those contagious policies.

Between July and September, only 132,000 consumers had a bankruptcy index on their credit statements, a new historic drop, according to NY Pet.

Overall, home debt increased by $ 87 billion in the last quarter to $ 14.35 trillion in total. This is a new high, breaking the previous record set in the first quarter of the year.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

