“Al-Nimr” explains the dangers of fake investment and secure electronic investment methods

Billion 45 billion is the value of crimes that violate information on the Internet and websites





Dr. Hashem bin Abdullah Al Nimr, an expert and economist, said: We need to be aware that investing is not always a disadvantage or a risk, but it has become a necessity because saving alone is not enough with the daily chores of life, and the Internet and technology development has many benefits and advantages for business owners Will come directly and indirectly. To a new economy that differs from traditional ways of doing business.

One of the drawbacks of e-commerce is the inability to verify the identity of the seller, thus falling into the trap of fraud and fraud, knowing that there are a number of available and secure electronic investment options, one can choose accordingly according to the demand and objective income to be achieved and within the desired period. Be aware that where the problem lies in the illusion of a victim’s quick profit, there are no legal investment opportunities for returns that are imaginary and quick, because if they existed, the public and capital owners would compete to invest in them.

Well-known scientific terms and methods can be used in investment books, so a special customer service number is specified to speculate on gold or forex “currency” trading or to dissolve credits and guarantees for large fraudulent schemes and further confirm their reliability, thus creating a virtual platform. It is temporary on the internet to ensure the complete credibility of trusting the victims, and as these gangs realize the victim’s desire for quick profit they get entangled in the webs in an easy way without any restrictions, and then formal deals are signed in the names of the imaginary companies. Surprise.

He continued: According to a report by the Internet Association for the Promotion of the Best Practices on Security and Privacy on the Internet, released in 2018, the ability of criminals to infiltrate the Internet has significantly and rapidly improved, and cyber-violations have exceeded $ 45 billion, with the majority of victims not reported to have been subjected to cyber hacking incidents. The number is expected to be very high.

He stressed that it is important for citizens to know the secrets and laws of electronic investment and to think rationally and to consult with experts in the field, and to invest with locally licensed regular companies and avoid investing with dubious companies that ensure imaginary quick profits. Don’t trust fake ads, phone calls or social media marketing for fictitious electronic investment. It is necessary to go back to the bank you are dealing with to get the necessary advice for electronic investment and to know the credibility of the investment company, and in this regard it is necessary to specify the rules and procedures of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, and if you find that you have fallen victim to these imaginary gangs, you need to immediately inform the security authorities.