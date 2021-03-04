Under the Right to Information Act, ‘these’ citizens receive free information, where should they apply? | Right to Information Online How to get information for free under the Right to Information Act

Information fee

Mumbai: The Right to Information Act was enacted in 2005. Citizens through the Right to Information Act They can ask for information about the categories they want. Many people are wondering what to do if they want to search for information under the Right to Information Act. Citizens below the poverty line can apply for free under the Right to Information Act. Information related to RTI can be requested online and offline. To this end, the federal and state governments have created separate websites. (Right to Information Online How to get information for free under the Right to Information Act)

What is the application fee for knowing information?

There is a charge of Rs.20 for requesting information online. Therefore, if the applicant is below the poverty line, they do not have to pay a fee to request the information. 1) Internet Banking 2) ATM-cum-Debit Card 3) Credit Card (Master / Visa) can be used to pay the application fee.

Where to apply online?

If you want to get information about the Federal Government Department, you should visit the website https://rtionline.gov.in/. If you would like to request information related to the departments under the Government of Maharashtra, you should visit the website https://rtionline.maharashtra.gov.in/ Information on 200 departments can be requested online through the Maharashtra State Right to Information website. You need to apply online. This portal can be used to file a Right to Information application and a first appeal under the Right to Information Act. Recommended fees can be paid online. If you have more information than you requested, you will be charged extra. You can write your information in 15 words in the given columns in the online application. If you have more text than that, you need to upload a PDF file.

How to apply online?

Visit the Maharashtra Right to Information Act Online Application Port. The website then provides guidelines for using the information portal. Read and understand it, then acknowledge that you have read the guide and click on the submit application. After that you have to select the area you want to know. After selecting the applicant’s name, email id, mobile number, address, reason for filing the application and whether the applicant is below the poverty line, the details of the required information should be written in the informative application text form. You can submit the application. You can get the information you need by paying a fixed fee. However, the information that comes under privacy is not provided by the government.

Information about any departments in the portal of the Government of Maharashtra

Information can be obtained from various departments of the Ministry, Office of the Commissioner of Police, Corporation, Zilla Parishad, Maharashtra Public Service Commission, District Police Office, Tehsil Office etc.

